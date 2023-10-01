Martyr's families to get Rs1.5 million, injured to be compensated.

Balochistan info minister warns of 'befitting response' if India behind deadly Mastung blast Martyrs' families to be given Rs1.5 million each, says Jan Achakzai

Balochistan's Caretaker Minister for Information Jan Achakzai on Sunday warned of a "befitting response" if India found behind the deadly Mastung terrorist attack.A suicide bomber Friday targeted people gearing up for a procession related to Eid Miladun Nabi — the birth anniversary of Prophet Muhammad (PBUH) — near a mosque in the Mastung district. The death toll from the deadly attack has risen to 60.Addressing a press conference in Quetta, the provincial information minister said that India is behind terror incidents in Balochistan and that the state would ensure a "befitting response" if found that India is behind the Mastung incident.Achakzai also reassured that the province's security plan will be reviewed to address any loopholes that exist."Security plan is being re-structured from scratch [...] will conduct intelligence-based operations (IBOs) on every inch [of the province's territory] if needed," he said.Stressing that there's a coordinated effort to destabilise the country, the minister reiterated that the state would go after those responsible for planning anti-Pakistan activities.Commenting on the government's support to the martyrs' families of the Mastung incident, Achakzai announced that the government would provide Rs1.5 million to each of the martyrs' families.Meanwhile, critically injured and those with minor injuries would be given Rs500,000 and Rs250,000, respectively."[We] will also ask the federal [government] to pitch in the relief package for the affected families," he said."We will help the affected families as much as possible," Achakzai reassured.Furthermore, the information minister — referring to Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Asim Munir's Quetta visit on Saturday — lauded the army chief's resolve to curb the menace of terrorism."During his visit, the army chief reassured to root out all kinds of terrorism," he noted.Reassuring the issue of currency smuggling and hoarding Achakzai said that the government in light with the vision of the army chief and Prime Minister Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar will rein in all kinds of smuggling including that of currency.