Balochistan braces for political upheaval as BAP leaders eye PML-N switch​

Former CM Jam Kamal, Senator Sarfaraz Bugti among others considering joining the ruling party, say sourcesFormer Balochistan chief minister and ex-president of the ruling Balochistan Awami Party (BAP), Jam Kamal Khan, Senator Sarfaraz Bugti, Anwarul Haq Kakar, and others are likely to join the Pakistan Muslim League (PML-N).Reliable sources toldon Monday that prominent BAP leaders, including Mir Asim Kurd Gailo, Mitha Khan Kakar, Sardar Masood Luni, and Muhammad Khan Lehri, are also considering joining the ranks of the ruling party at the Centre.This potential shift in allegiance comes in the wake of a recent announcement issued jointly by Balochistan Chief Minister Mir Quddus Bizenjo, Senate Chairman Sadiq Sanjrani, Balochistan Assembly Speaker Mir Jan Muhammad Jamali, and BAP founder Senator Saeed Ahmed Hashmi.In the statement, they confirmed their commitment to maintaining the unity of the ruling BAP and expressed their intention to contest elections through the BAP platform."This (joining PML-N) major political announcement from Balochistan is expected soon", one of the leaders who is likely to join the PML-N told. He also mentioned that the move might take place following the formation of the caretaker government in the country and province.Jam Kamal Khan, the former CM of Balochistan, has already held meetings with PML-N Senior Vice President Maryam Nawaz and Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Co-Chairman Asif Ali Zardari.Earlier reports had indicated that Kamal might join the PPP along with other party leaders, but now, the likelihood of such a development seems dim.Wadera Hassan Jamot, who contested elections against Kamal in Lasbela, has already joined the PPP, and it is believed that Zardari's close aide, Ali Hassan Zehri, played a crucial role in bringing Jamot closer to the PPP leader.Negotiations are underway between the PML-N and BAP leaders, although specific details remain undisclosed. Nevertheless, the BAP leader asserted that there is a strong possibility of BAP leaders joining the ranks of PML-N.