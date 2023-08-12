Ballard of An American Working Man

The average man has it hard in the US as well. Seems like this song is going viral. This is an age where real folk songs and not corporate country music are what people are hungry for.Many similarities to the plight of the average person in Pakistan (although many obvious differences, except if the welfare be speaks about is subsidies for the elite of Pakistan).The lyrics are below. I also put the Urdu translation. I wonder how it comes across in Urdu? (I listened to the translation, I noted some of it translated incorrectly and some into Hindi words)I’ve been selling my soulWorking all dayOvertime hoursFor bullshit paySo I can sit out here and waste my life awayDrag back home and drown my troubles awayIt’s a damn shameWhat the world’s gotten toFor people like me and people like youWish I could just wake up and it’s not be trueBut it is, oh, it isLiving in the new worldWith an old soulThese rich men north of RichmondLord knows they all just want to have total controlWanna know what you thinkWanna know what you doAnd they don't think you know, but I know that you doCause your dollar ain't shit, and it's taxed to no end'Cause of rich men north of RichmondI wish politicians would look out for minersAnd not just minors on an island somewhereLord, we got folks in the street, ain't got nothing to eatAnd the obese milking welfareWell God, if you're 5 foot 3 and you're 300 poundsTaxes ought not to pay for your bags of fudge roundsYoung men are putting themselves six feet in the ground‘Cause all this damn country does is keep on kicking them downLord, it's a damn shameWhat the world's gotten toFor people like me and people like youWish I could just wake up and it not be trueBut it is, oh, it isLiving in the new worldWith an old soulThese rich men north of RichmondLord knows they all just want to have total controlWanna know what you thinkWanna know what you doAnd they don't think you know, but I know that you do'Cause your dollar ain't shit, and it's taxed to no end'Cause of rich men north of RichmondI've been selling my soulWorking all dayOvertime hoursFor bullshit payمیں نے اپنی جان بیچ دی ہے۔سارا دن کام کرنااوور ٹائم گھنٹےبکواس تنخواہ کے لیےتو میں یہاں بیٹھ کر اپنی زندگی برباد کر سکتا ہوں۔گھر واپس گھسیٹیں اور میری پریشانیوں کو دور کر دیں۔یہ بہت شرم کی بات ہے۔دنیا کو کیا ملا ہے۔میرے جیسے لوگوں اور آپ جیسے لوگوں کے لیےکاش میں ابھی جاگ سکتا اور یہ سچ نہیں ہے۔لیکن یہ ہے، اوہ، یہ ہےنئی دنیا میں رہناایک بوڑھی روح کے ساتھیہ امیر آدمی رچمنڈ کے شمال میںرب جانتا ہے کہ وہ سب صرف مکمل کنٹرول حاصل کرنا چاہتے ہیں۔جاننا چاہتے ہیں کہ آپ کیا سوچتے ہیں۔جاننا چاہتے ہیں کہ آپ کیا کرتے ہیں۔اور وہ نہیں سوچتے کہ آپ جانتے ہیں، لیکن میں جانتا ہوں کہ آپ کرتے ہیں۔کیونکہ آپ کا ڈالر گندا نہیں ہے، اور اس پر ٹیکس نہیں لگایا جاتا'رچمنڈ کے شمال میں امیر مردوں کی وجہکاش سیاست دان کان کنوں کی تلاش کرتےاور کسی جزیرے پر صرف نابالغ نہیں۔بھگوان، ہمیں گلی میں لوگ مل گئے، کھانے کو کچھ نہیں ملااور موٹے دودھ کی فلاح و بہبودٹھیک ہے خدا، اگر آپ 5 فٹ 3 ہیں اور آپ 300 پاؤنڈ ہیں۔ٹیکسوں کو آپ کے فج راؤنڈ کے تھیلوں کی ادائیگی نہیں کرنی چاہیے۔نوجوان اپنے آپ کو چھ فٹ زمین میں ڈال رہے ہیں۔'کیونکہ یہ سب لعنتی ملک انہیں لات مارتا رہتا ہے۔رب، یہ بہت شرم کی بات ہے۔دنیا کو کیا مل گیا ہے۔میرے جیسے لوگوں اور آپ جیسے لوگوں کے لیےکاش میں ابھی جاگ سکتا اور یہ سچ نہیں ہے۔لیکن یہ ہے، اوہ، یہ ہےنئی دنیا میں رہناایک بوڑھی روح کے ساتھیہ امیر آدمی رچمنڈ کے شمال میںرب جانتا ہے کہ وہ سب صرف مکمل کنٹرول حاصل کرنا چاہتے ہیں۔جاننا چاہتے ہیں کہ آپ کیا سوچتے ہیں۔جاننا چاہتے ہیں کہ آپ کیا کرتے ہیں۔اور وہ نہیں سوچتے کہ آپ جانتے ہیں، لیکن میں جانتا ہوں کہ آپ کرتے ہیں۔'کیونکہ آپ کا ڈالر گندا نہیں ہے، اور اس پر ٹیکس لگا ہوا ہے۔'رچمنڈ کے شمال میں امیر مردوں کی وجہمیں اپنی جان بیچتا رہا ہوں۔سارا دن کام کرنااوور ٹائم گھنٹےبکواس تنخواہ کے لیے