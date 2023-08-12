Ballad of An American Working Man

FuturePAF
The average man has it hard in the US as well. Seems like this song is going viral. This is an age where real folk songs and not corporate country music are what people are hungry for.
Many similarities to the plight of the average person in Pakistan (although many obvious differences, except if the welfare he speaks about is subsidies for the elite of Pakistan, then it’s spot on).
Now, more then ever, is the time for young and old Pakistani to put out more folk songs, protest songs, poetry, ghazals, perhaps not to the level of Faiz Ahmed Faiz, but something from the heart.
The lyrics are below. I also put the Urdu translation. I wonder how it comes across in Urdu? (I listened to the translation, I noted some of it translated incorrectly and some into Hindi words)
https://genius.com/Oliver-anthony-rich-men-north-of-richmond-lyrics
Rich Men North Of Richmond
I’ve been selling my soul
Working all day
Overtime hours
For bullshit pay
So I can sit out here and waste my life away
Drag back home and drown my troubles away
It’s a damn shame
What the world’s gotten to
For people like me and people like you
Wish I could just wake up and it’s not be true
But it is, oh, it is
Living in the new world
With an old soul
These rich men north of Richmond
Lord knows they all just want to have total control
Wanna know what you think
Wanna know what you do
And they don't think you know, but I know that you do
Cause your dollar ain't shit, and it's taxed to no end
'Cause of rich men north of Richmond
I wish politicians would look out for miners
And not just minors on an island somewhere
Lord, we got folks in the street, ain't got nothing to eat
And the obese milking welfare
Well God, if you're 5 foot 3 and you're 300 pounds
Taxes ought not to pay for your bags of fudge rounds
Young men are putting themselves six feet in the ground
‘Cause all this damn country does is keep on kicking them down
Lord, it's a damn shame
What the world's gotten to
For people like me and people like you
Wish I could just wake up and it not be true
But it is, oh, it is
Living in the new world
With an old soul
These rich men north of Richmond
Lord knows they all just want to have total control
Wanna know what you think
Wanna know what you do
And they don't think you know, but I know that you do
'Cause your dollar ain't shit, and it's taxed to no end
'Cause of rich men north of Richmond
I've been selling my soul
Working all day
Overtime hours
For bullshit pay
میں نے اپنی جان بیچ دی ہے۔
سارا دن کام کرنا
اوور ٹائم گھنٹے
بکواس تنخواہ کے لیے
تو میں یہاں بیٹھ کر اپنی زندگی برباد کر سکتا ہوں۔
گھر واپس گھسیٹیں اور میری پریشانیوں کو دور کر دیں۔
یہ بہت شرم کی بات ہے۔
دنیا کو کیا ملا ہے۔
میرے جیسے لوگوں اور آپ جیسے لوگوں کے لیے
کاش میں ابھی جاگ سکتا اور یہ سچ نہیں ہے۔
لیکن یہ ہے، اوہ، یہ ہے
نئی دنیا میں رہنا
ایک بوڑھی روح کے ساتھ
یہ امیر آدمی رچمنڈ کے شمال میں
رب جانتا ہے کہ وہ سب صرف مکمل کنٹرول حاصل کرنا چاہتے ہیں۔
جاننا چاہتے ہیں کہ آپ کیا سوچتے ہیں۔
جاننا چاہتے ہیں کہ آپ کیا کرتے ہیں۔
اور وہ نہیں سوچتے کہ آپ جانتے ہیں، لیکن میں جانتا ہوں کہ آپ کرتے ہیں۔
کیونکہ آپ کا ڈالر گندا نہیں ہے، اور اس پر ٹیکس نہیں لگایا جاتا
'رچمنڈ کے شمال میں امیر مردوں کی وجہ
کاش سیاست دان کان کنوں کی تلاش کرتے
اور کسی جزیرے پر صرف نابالغ نہیں۔
بھگوان، ہمیں گلی میں لوگ مل گئے، کھانے کو کچھ نہیں ملا
اور موٹے دودھ کی فلاح و بہبود
ٹھیک ہے خدا، اگر آپ 5 فٹ 3 ہیں اور آپ 300 پاؤنڈ ہیں۔
ٹیکسوں کو آپ کے فج راؤنڈ کے تھیلوں کی ادائیگی نہیں کرنی چاہیے۔
نوجوان اپنے آپ کو چھ فٹ زمین میں ڈال رہے ہیں۔
'کیونکہ یہ سب لعنتی ملک انہیں لات مارتا رہتا ہے۔
رب، یہ بہت شرم کی بات ہے۔
دنیا کو کیا مل گیا ہے۔
میرے جیسے لوگوں اور آپ جیسے لوگوں کے لیے
کاش میں ابھی جاگ سکتا اور یہ سچ نہیں ہے۔
لیکن یہ ہے، اوہ، یہ ہے
نئی دنیا میں رہنا
ایک بوڑھی روح کے ساتھ
یہ امیر آدمی رچمنڈ کے شمال میں
رب جانتا ہے کہ وہ سب صرف مکمل کنٹرول حاصل کرنا چاہتے ہیں۔
جاننا چاہتے ہیں کہ آپ کیا سوچتے ہیں۔
جاننا چاہتے ہیں کہ آپ کیا کرتے ہیں۔
اور وہ نہیں سوچتے کہ آپ جانتے ہیں، لیکن میں جانتا ہوں کہ آپ کرتے ہیں۔
'کیونکہ آپ کا ڈالر گندا نہیں ہے، اور اس پر ٹیکس لگا ہوا ہے۔
'رچمنڈ کے شمال میں امیر مردوں کی وجہ
میں اپنی جان بیچتا رہا ہوں۔
سارا دن کام کرنا
اوور ٹائم گھنٹے
بکواس تنخواہ کے لیے
