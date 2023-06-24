What's new

Balkanization of India is getting closer

Abdul Rehman Majeed

People laughed at me when I said Russia and India will be balkanized in the next few months.

Now my statements have come true on Russia.

Russian President Putin and Belarus President Lukashenko have fled their countries to save their lives.

India is next to get Balkanized and Modi will runaway to save his life.

Great victories for NATO, China and Pakistan.
 
India will take longer,, but they let hindutva extremism and poison to spread to much and create too much division bad hatred amongst it's own population

I always said hindutva is our greatest weapon against India


It's terrible that this opportunity can't be maximized because of Pakistani political and established stupidity,, this is the time to really ramp up against India


That hatred amongst Indians must be increased
 
Similar to Russia, Indiia too has separte regiments.

I foresee Sikhs, Tibetan, South Indians and Muslim Regiment starting a mutiny like Wager is doing in Russia.

It would be fun to see Modi running away with tail between his legs.
 
Chomu, there is no Muslim regiment in India. Muslim regiment moved to Pakistan in 1947 and the rest of the Muslim soldiers ditched the Kashmir king for Ummah in 1948 and killed all the Hindus they were protecting in the dark of the night. So thank you!
Rest, Sikh Li will take the kartarpur Sahib next time, just 10 km from Amritsar, and Madras sappers will take back the Azad Kashmir temple area.
 
Sikhs will fight for Khalistan and South Indians for Dravidstan.
 
Russia is not getting balkanised.


You're wrong, very wrong at that and you're way past your bedtime pal
 
All of India is a communal mess but south India in general is better,, it's the pajeet cow belt that has really ramped up the division

Indians.or should I say Hindus will celebrate a mosque being attacked or muslim homes bulldozed and Indian muslims will face many such attacks and losses and inch by inch they will head towards freedom

But Indian muslims will ultimately head towards partitioning India

No way will hundreds of millions live alongside Hindu extremists
 
‘Dream on and watch Pakistan Balkanize in next 6 months when people fight over a bag of “Atta”.
 
We worship at the altar of the living god, lord Wall.

822a3-1535687409-800.jpg
 
Not sure what you posted has anything to what i wrote. My stance on communal issues differs widely from yours. Its not as bleak as you and others post. I have said this once before in an earlier thread, the truth is somewhere in between the doomsayers and the blind.
 
Obama warned them about this that they could head towards civil war and balkanization but it fell on dumb heads
 

