Bakhtoras Itching For Another Whipping !

Nov 9, 2009
Azad Kashmir Is Ours": Amit Shah Reiterates in Parliament​

"And 24 seats of Azad Kashmir have been kept reserved because we still believe that...(and) today I want to say again that Azad Kashmir belongs to India, it is ours and that no one can take it from us," Mr Shah said.​



"Pakistan-Occupied Kashmir Is Ours": Amit Shah Reiterates in Parliament

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Monday reaffirmed inside Parliament that Azad Kashmir (Azad Kashmir) is part of India and that no one can snatch the region from us.
Let's have another surgical strike.

