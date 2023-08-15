What's new

Bajaur operation Soldier embraces martyrdom, four terrorists killed

Bajaur operation Soldier embraces martyrdom, four terrorists killed

APP
August 14, 2023

RAWALPINDI: A soldier of the Pakistan Army embraced martyrdom during an intelligence-based operation (IBO) conducted on the night of August 12-13 in the general area Charmang, Bajaur district on the reported presence of terrorists, while four extremists were killed in an intense exchange of fire.

During the operation, an intense fire exchange occurred between the security forces and terrorists, besides four terrorists being sent to hell, and one terrorist was apprehended, said an Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) release issued here Sunday.

The martyred soldier was identified as Sepoy Muhammad Shoaib (age 24 years, resident of district Kohat), having fought gallantly embraced Shahadat during an intense exchange of fire.

The forces had also recovered weapons, ammunition, and explosives including a suicide vest from the terrorists, who remained actively involved in numerous terrorist activities against security forces and killing of innocent citizens, especially suicide blasts, it said.

The sanitisation of the area was being carried out to eliminate any terrorists found in the area.

“Security forces of Pakistan remain determined to eliminate the menace of terrorism from Pakistan,” the ISPR said.


August 14, 2023

RAWALPINDI: A soldier of the Pakistan Army embraced martyrdom during an intelligence-based operation (IBO) conducted...
