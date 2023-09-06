What's new

Baidu CEO Robin Li says more than 70 AI models already released in China​


The CEO of Chinese tech-giant Baidu said that, since China’s new AI regulations have been in place, over 70 AI models have been released in China with over 1 billion parameters.

Robin Li, CEO of Chinese tech company Baidu, said on Sep. 5 that more than 70 artificial intelligence (AI) models have been released in the country, according to a report from Reuters.

Li commented that the over 70 AI language models that have been released were created with over 1 billion parameters, which technically qualifies them as large language models (LLMs).

Baidu was among the first companies to release an AI model to the public on Aug. 30 after China’s new AI legislation was passed and implemented, along with Baichuan Intelligent Technology, SenseTime and Zhipu AI.
