Bahria University banned Shalwar Kameez on campus. Is this Islamic Republic of Pakistan?

The title is too misleading and provoking.

If you want to check the element of Islamic faith, go through the instructions for females.

You are creating storm in a teacup.



Females are not allowed to wear sleeveless Shalwar Qameez, should have Hijab, Abaya, Chaddar, fully cover themselves even if they go for Jeans/ trousers which should not be tight either.



For males, they are allowed almost all kind of casual clothes that are decent. The reason why they would have only permitted Shalwar Qameez on Friday is of course for the ease in Friday prayers. Other than that, the administration might not want the students to be considered Malis or Chachas or any other domestic staff, especially when there could be visitors from outside.



The office where I work, we have to wear clothes as per our professions. It does not make the management idol worshippers.



P.S. Shalwar Qameez is not an Islamic dress.