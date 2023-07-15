Bahria University banned Shalwar Kameez on campus. Is this Islamic Republic of Pakistan?

Mujahid Memon
SENIOR MEMBER
- Joined
- Apr 24, 2012
- Messages
- 2,761
- Reaction score
- -4
- Country
- Location
If we can't even wear modest non-Western dress then what was the purpose of separating from India? At least we would get better economy there
Follow along with the video below to see how to install our site as a web app on your home screen.
Note: This feature currently requires accessing the site using the built-in Safari browser.
View attachment 939039
View attachment 939041
If we can't even wear modest non-Western dress then what was the purpose of separating from India? At least we would get better economy there
The title is too misleading and provoking.
View attachment 939039
View attachment 939041
If we can't even wear modest non-Western dress then what was the purpose of separating from India? At least we would get better economy there
I believe this is to counter the tendency of students to dress shabbily in shalwar kameez.
Buttons opened, unironed, dirty, with the payenchay going way under the feet, and open shoes, this was common sight during my undergrad days even. I used to wear shalwar kameez myself but with closed shoes, ironed it, wear it in a proper manner and some pride at least.
At least this is the only sense I make.
Now the decision maker just thought we'll outright ban it rather than making people adhere to the proper manner.
Now don't mistake me, I'm not saying impose restrictions as if it's an army mess (MGM, Artillery mess, although I think they have relaxed on the rules too), but still be tidy.
The title is too misleading and provoking.
If you want to check the element of Islamic faith, go through the instructions for females.
You are creating storm in a teacup.
Females are not allowed to wear sleeveless Shalwar Qameez, should have Hijab, Abaya, Chaddar, fully cover themselves even if they go for Jeans/ trousers which should not be tight either.
For males, they are allowed almost all kind of casual clothes that are decent. The reason why they would have only permitted Shalwar Qameez on Friday is of course for the ease in Friday prayers. Other than that, the administration might not want the students to be considered Malis or Chachas or any other domestic staff, especially when there could be visitors from outside.
The office where I work, we have to wear clothes as per our professions. It does not make the management idol worshippers.
P.S. Shalwar Qameez is not an Islamic dress.
Something tells me this uni is run by some retired f**j**t
Why do men in Pakistan don salwar kamiz? Cross-dressing is not permitted in Islam, is it?
I am not looking down upon the housekeeping staff or gardeners or anyone above me neither I live in any inferiority complex. My point is, you dress as per your work or relevance so that you could be easily spotted and differentiated.Here lies the crux of the problem in Pakistan. You people think of yourself as inferior to the gora, you think of the working class as inferior to you.
Most malis will have better employment opportunities than graduates from such bakwas universities. At least the Mali can provide a service that is required. The vast majority of degrees these rubbish universities provide are not worth the paper they're printed on.
there is the problem right away....Filled to the brim with Naval officers - brown sahib syndrome explained.
Why do Indian men share wives with thier brothers?
But it's a national dressThe title is too misleading and provoking.
If you want to check the element of Islamic faith, go through the instructions for females.
You are creating storm in a teacup.
Females are not allowed to wear sleeveless Shalwar Qameez, should have Hijab, Abaya, Chaddar, fully cover themselves even if they go for Jeans/ trousers which should not be tight either.
For males, they are allowed almost all kind of casual clothes that are decent. The reason why they would have only permitted Shalwar Qameez on Friday is of course for the ease in Friday prayers. Other than that, the administration might not want the students to be considered Malis or Chachas or any other domestic staff, especially when there could be visitors from outside.
The office where I work, we have to wear clothes as per our professions. It does not make the management idol worshippers.
P.S. Shalwar Qameez is not an Islamic dress.