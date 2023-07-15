What's new

Bahria University banned Shalwar Kameez on campus. Is this Islamic Republic of Pakistan?

Mujahid Memon

Mujahid Memon

SENIOR MEMBER
Joined
Apr 24, 2012
Messages
2,761
Reaction score
-4
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan

Dress Code For Students – BULC – Professional Psychology

www.bahria.edu.pk www.bahria.edu.pk

1689407716249.png


1689407786624.png



If we can't even wear modest non-Western dress then what was the purpose of separating from India? At least we would get better economy there
 
I believe this is to counter the tendency of students to dress shabbily in shalwar kameez.

Buttons opened, unironed, dirty, with the payenchay going way under the feet, and open shoes, this was common sight during my undergrad days even. I used to wear shalwar kameez myself but with closed shoes, ironed it, wear it in a proper manner and some pride at least.

At least this is the only sense I make.

Now the decision maker just thought we'll outright ban it rather than making people adhere to the proper manner.

Now don't mistake me, I'm not saying impose restrictions as if it's an army mess (MGM, Artillery mess, although I think they have relaxed on the rules too), but still be tidy.
 
Always fancied the american sensibility. Got rid of that stupid british mindset. Americans wear casual outfit thats practical, not being british slaves any more.
 
Mujahid Memon said:

Dress Code For Students – BULC – Professional Psychology

www.bahria.edu.pk www.bahria.edu.pk

View attachment 939039

View attachment 939041


If we can't even wear modest non-Western dress then what was the purpose of separating from India? At least we would get better economy there
Click to expand...
The title is too misleading and provoking.
If you want to check the element of Islamic faith, go through the instructions for females.
You are creating storm in a teacup.

Females are not allowed to wear sleeveless Shalwar Qameez, should have Hijab, Abaya, Chaddar, fully cover themselves even if they go for Jeans/ trousers which should not be tight either.

For males, they are allowed almost all kind of casual clothes that are decent. The reason why they would have only permitted Shalwar Qameez on Friday is of course for the ease in Friday prayers. Other than that, the administration might not want the students to be considered Malis or Chachas or any other domestic staff, especially when there could be visitors from outside.

The office where I work, we have to wear clothes as per our professions. It does not make the management idol worshippers.

P.S. Shalwar Qameez is not an Islamic dress.
 
Jango said:
I believe this is to counter the tendency of students to dress shabbily in shalwar kameez.

Buttons opened, unironed, dirty, with the payenchay going way under the feet, and open shoes, this was common sight during my undergrad days even. I used to wear shalwar kameez myself but with closed shoes, ironed it, wear it in a proper manner and some pride at least.

At least this is the only sense I make.

Now the decision maker just thought we'll outright ban it rather than making people adhere to the proper manner.

Now don't mistake me, I'm not saying impose restrictions as if it's an army mess (MGM, Artillery mess, although I think they have relaxed on the rules too), but still be tidy.
Click to expand...

If life ever gives you a chance, visit a university in the developed world. People dress how it pleases them.


Pakistani universities are the biggest duffer institutes in the country - they're unfit for purpose.

Always focused on who sits wear, what people do, how they dress... education quality and research is right at the bottom of priorities.

Strategy&Tactics said:
The title is too misleading and provoking.
If you want to check the element of Islamic faith, go through the instructions for females.
You are creating storm in a teacup.

Females are not allowed to wear sleeveless Shalwar Qameez, should have Hijab, Abaya, Chaddar, fully cover themselves even if they go for Jeans/ trousers which should not be tight either.

For males, they are allowed almost all kind of casual clothes that are decent. The reason why they would have only permitted Shalwar Qameez on Friday is of course for the ease in Friday prayers. Other than that, the administration might not want the students to be considered Malis or Chachas or any other domestic staff, especially when there could be visitors from outside.

The office where I work, we have to wear clothes as per our professions. It does not make the management idol worshippers.

P.S. Shalwar Qameez is not an Islamic dress.
Click to expand...

Here lies the crux of the problem in Pakistan. You people think of yourself as inferior to the gora, you think of the working class as inferior to you.

Most malis will have better employment opportunities than graduates from such bakwas universities. At least the Mali can provide a service that is required. The vast majority of degrees these rubbish universities provide are not worth the paper they're printed on.
 
313ghazi said:
Here lies the crux of the problem in Pakistan. You people think of yourself as inferior to the gora, you think of the working class as inferior to you.

Most malis will have better employment opportunities than graduates from such bakwas universities. At least the Mali can provide a service that is required. The vast majority of degrees these rubbish universities provide are not worth the paper they're printed on.
Click to expand...
I am not looking down upon the housekeeping staff or gardeners or anyone above me neither I live in any inferiority complex. My point is, you dress as per your work or relevance so that you could be easily spotted and differentiated.
 
The shalwar kameez for men either needs to be redesigned or replaced. It's okay on women as it looks like a dress but on men it's ridiculous with all its variations with a suit jacket,waistcoat and sandals. All universities should ban it.


Look how sharp he looks, much better than the night gown/womens dress :lol: You should all learn from him.
1689421509402.png
 
Last edited:
Strategy&Tactics said:
The title is too misleading and provoking.
If you want to check the element of Islamic faith, go through the instructions for females.
You are creating storm in a teacup.

Females are not allowed to wear sleeveless Shalwar Qameez, should have Hijab, Abaya, Chaddar, fully cover themselves even if they go for Jeans/ trousers which should not be tight either.

For males, they are allowed almost all kind of casual clothes that are decent. The reason why they would have only permitted Shalwar Qameez on Friday is of course for the ease in Friday prayers. Other than that, the administration might not want the students to be considered Malis or Chachas or any other domestic staff, especially when there could be visitors from outside.

The office where I work, we have to wear clothes as per our professions. It does not make the management idol worshippers.

P.S. Shalwar Qameez is not an Islamic dress.
Click to expand...
But it's a national dress
 

Similar threads

ghazi52
Afghan universities reopen but women still barred
2 3
Replies
36
Views
2K
Goritoes
Goritoes
ghazi52
Afghan Taliban order NGOs to ban female employees from work
2
Replies
16
Views
2K
ghazi52
ghazi52
Signalian
Pakistan Army’s Contributions to the Education Sector
2
Replies
23
Views
1K
Jazzbot
Jazzbot
Vanguard One
Universities extend Indian student ban amid visa fraud concerns
Replies
0
Views
266
Vanguard One
Vanguard One
Neelo
  • Poll
Muslim Pakistan versus Islamic Pakistan - Which Was Jinnah’s Vision?
10 11 12 13 14 15
Replies
224
Views
8K
Predd
P

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Back
Top Bottom