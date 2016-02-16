What's new

Bahria Town.....Karachi

ghazi52

ghazi52

PDF THINK TANK: ANALYST
Joined
Mar 21, 2007
Messages
97,200
Reaction score
107
Country
Pakistan
Location
United States
................................
Bahria Town.

24696808365_ccdd94f6aa_b.jpg


24670481306_71f1e9ece0_b.jpg



24578681482_cf84eed783_b.jpg


Karachi-Farm-House-01.jpg



10340132_741118509323587_6771505046852603219_n.jpg



Bahria Town Karachi Latest Progress Update – January 2016

...
 
ghazi52 said:
................................
Bahria Town.

24696808365_ccdd94f6aa_b.jpg


24670481306_71f1e9ece0_b.jpg



24578681482_cf84eed783_b.jpg


Karachi-Farm-House-01.jpg



10340132_741118509323587_6771505046852603219_n.jpg



Bahria Town Karachi Latest Progress Update – January 2016

...
Click to expand...

Excellent performance so far .. despite odds against her Bahria has managed to deliver so far ... once completed Bahria karachi will be an icon in Bahria Brand
 
................................

Jamia Masjid ..... UPDATE 13 FEB 2016

MAIN PRAYER HALL
12657406_762407627194675_7468670324803765843_o.jpg




12696924_762813663820738_7024169052865531539_o.jpg




COURTYARD - here you guys can also see that they are testing some white marble cladding on two columns.

12694862_762408097194628_7145616208472327908_o.jpg





12657799_762813727154065_6052876048406398010_o.jpg


ISLAMIC UNIVERSITY - part of mosque structure

12657384_762408147194623_8141221780004606296_o.jpg


MINARET - As you guys already know that the mosque only has one minaret, but from structure seems quite a impressive one.


12710948_762813987154039_5850277353804082314_o.jpg





.
 
...................
12670384_770457443056360_1937127759365767872_n.jpg


12794562_770457479723023_7406841588592751344_n.jpg








12803061_770457816389656_3003631706734230016_n.jpg



12790983_770457909722980_1751869109731746250_n.jpg


12803167_770457149723056_3720578533049857281_n.jpg


12122733_770457989722972_2442655656845451334_n.jpg


12790999_770458013056303_2508913076706933215_n.jpg



8196_770457229723048_8848119804431096349_n.jpg

..........
 
......................
12799463_770456896389748_5291767783156417202_n.jpg



12799253_770457013056403_4784705339646225908_n.jpg



.........
 
.................................................
12814514_1170336449643999_688695877113595815_n.jpg


...........

..
Latest Prices (4th March 2016)

Residential Plots:
125 Square Yards: PKR 0.60 to 7.00 Lacs
125 Square Yards (Ali Block): PKR 4.00 to 7.00 Lacs
250 Square Yards: PKR 7.50 to 18.00 Lacs
500 Square Yards: PKR 9.00 to 32.00 Lacs
1000 Square Yards: PKR 15.00 to 35.00 Lacs
2000 Square Yards: PKR 27.00 to 75.00 Lacs

Commercial Plots:
125 Square Yards: PKR 32.00 to 36.00 Lacs
200 Square Yards: Not Available
250 Square Yards: Not Available

Midway Commercial Plots:
125 Square Yards: PKR 95 to 135 Lacs

Villas (IHO):
125 Square Yards: PKR 12.00 to 20.00 Lacs
200 Square Yards: PKR 22.00 to 42.00 Lacs

Villas (Quaid Block):
200 Square Yards: PKR 55.00 to 70.00 Lacs

Apartments (IHO):
2 Bedrooms: PKR 9.00 to 17.00 Lacs
3 Bedrooms: PKR 8.00 to 16.00 Lacs
4 Bedrooms: PKR 9.00 to 25.00 Lacs

Apartments (Bahria Heights):
2 Bedrooms: PKR 7.00 to 11.00 Lacs

Golf City:
500 Square Yards: PKR 17.00 to 37.00 Lacs
1000 Square Yards: PKR 35.00 to 45.00 Lacs
2000 Square Yards: PKR 50.00 to 60.00 Lacs

.....
Bahria Town Karachi Latest Progress Update – March 2016

Bahria town makes a mark in the landscape of karachi with its world-class master planned community, “Bahria Town Karachi”, This community is designed with a neighborhood concept to provide outstanding lifestyle facilities to its residents and will introduce new benchmarks of community development in Karachi.

Bahria Town Karachi Lifestyle Facilities:

  • Master-Planned Gated Community
  • 400 ft. Wide Jinnah Avenue (Inspired by Sheikh Zayed Road)
  • Commercial Areas
  • Ultra Modern Shopping Mall and Gold Souk
  • A Grand Jamia Mosque and a mosque for each sector
  • World-Class School, University and Hospital
  • Cricket Stadium and Indoor/Outdoor Sports Facilities
  • Five Start Hotel
  • USGA Standard Golf Course
  • CineGold Plex Cinema
  • International Theme Park (Opening Soon)
  • Dolphin Arena (Opening Soon)
  • Bahria Night Safari (Opening Soon)
  • Bahria Food Park (Opening Soon)

.
.
Bahria-Town-Karachi-Latest-Progress-Update-March-2016-25.jpg


Bahria-Town-Karachi-Latest-Progress-Update-March-2016-37.jpg
 
........................
Bahria Sports City
Renders from Bahria Town Karachi Facebook page


12661754_1645657999032169_8239085026036907373_n.jpg




12654463_1645658005698835_4102208347418154504_n.jpg




12631323_1645658002365502_3369103511386420461_n.jpg




943911_1645658029032166_605361816097387831_n.jpg
..
 
Very elaborate vision, the sports city by the picture looks a magnificent boost to sports activities in city
 

Similar threads

ghazi52
Bahria Town Karachi 2
Replies
4
Views
1K
SaadH
S
FOOLS_NIGHTMARE
NAB summons 21 members of Khan’s cabinet over Rs50b Bahria Town, NCA deal
2
Replies
15
Views
636
Olympus81
O
FOOLS_NIGHTMARE
Rawalpindi court moved to seize former army man’s properties(Adil Raja)
2 3
Replies
42
Views
2K
BamsiBey
B
Neelo
Why Pakistan Needs Language Laws
4 5 6 7 8 9
Replies
134
Views
3K
uhuru
U
FOOLS_NIGHTMARE
UK shares details of confidential NCA-Bahria Town deal with Pakistan
Replies
0
Views
425
FOOLS_NIGHTMARE
FOOLS_NIGHTMARE

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Back
Top Bottom