Baghwa love trap in Dublin

i just couldn't hold this any longer, i did not wanted to post this thread but now i could not resist the urge, so a hindu colleague of mine had been boosting that he had a hijabi girlfriend, which obviously not a single one of us believed but on monday i saw it with my eyes, he was sitting in the cafe with a hijabi girl, so the next day i asked him who she was and he told me that she was from bombay and had recently moved here
I don't know the **** is wrong with these gals but of alll the people why would you want a chimp looking choti luli pajeet, mean like there hindu girls don't date them but indian muslim girls the **** is wrong here, something seriously is wrong with indian muslim girls. guess baghwa love trap is working.
 

