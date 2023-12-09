BAE Systems Lifts Veil On Littoral Strike Craft Concept
BAE Systems has offered a first glimpse of a new fast amphibious surface connector concept that reflects the company’s evolving thinking on the UK’s planned Commando Insertion Craft (CIC) requirement.Richard Scott 07 Dec 2023
Developed by the company’s Maritime Services business, the Littoral Strike Craft concept design is intended to combine attributes of high speed, multi-spectral stealth, and superior comfort for the embarked commando team. Work to date was briefed at the NEDS 2023 exhibition in Rotterdam on 30 November.
Forming part of the wider re-capitalisation and reorientation of the UK’s amphibious capability, the CIC is planned to replace the Royal Marines’ current Landing Craft Vehicle Personnel (LCVP) MK 5. The top-level CIC requirement calls for a next generation medium-lift craft that can carry a strike team and a small vehicle to the shore from a stand-off range (circa 150 nautical miles) at high speed (25+ knots) with a low probability of detection.
In advance of a planned competition, BAE Systems began work last year to develop its thinking through the Littoral Strike Craft concept. “It reflects our understanding of the evolving [CIC] requirement for a long range, high speed, low signature craft able to deliver amphibious forces ready to fight,” said Mike Dalzell, Maritime Services’ head of innovation and technology. “It is not a ‘product’ at this stage, but it’s indicative of our thinking as to what a ‘clean sheet’ design, incorporating novel technologies, could achieve.”
Key features of the 18.5 m concept include a flexible roll-on/roll-off through-deck layout with ramps fore and aft, a low profile topside incorporating a fully enclosed cabin and aft deckhouse, and a novel tri-bow hull arrangement. “We are also looking at some innovative technology to reduce motions,” said Dalzell. “You can design a high speed vessel, but can you deliver passengers in a condition where they are ‘fit-to-fight’? So we want a platform that offers very good seakeeping at speed, but that is also very stable coming onto the beach.”
While BAE Systems Maritime Services has led the concept development activity, it has tapped into expertise residing elsewhere. “Our Naval Ships business has provided advice with regard to integration with a larger ‘mother’ amphibious platform,” Dalzell told Naval News. “So that’s issues around size, weight, shape, launch and recovery, and mission bay storage. We have also sought some external design support from the commercial maritime sector, looking at best practice in areas such as crew transfer vessels.”
BAE Systems has already completed modelling and CFD analysis of the hull form. Tank testing is planned to follow.
The concept design team has identified a preferred material for the lightweight structure, although at this stage it remains reluctant to go public. “Composites and lightweight alloys have both been studied,” confirmed Dalzell. “We have a candidate material in mind, but we are keeping that close to our chest for now”.
With the LCVP MK 5 due out of service before the end of 2027, the UK Ministry of Defence is looking to kick off a competition for the design, manufacture and support of the new CIC by the end of 2024. A procurement in excess of 20 craft is currently planned.
