B-21 Bomber achieves first power on test of engines; first flight later this year

The B-21 Raider accomplished its first “power on” test in recent months, moving it another step closer to a first flight that is still scheduled to take place before the end of 2023, Northrop Grumman officials announced July 27.
After that, the company expects to receive a low-rate initial production (LRIP) contract, also before the end of the year.
Successful B-21 Test Moves Bomber Closer to First Flight, Still on Track for 2023
The B-21 successfully underwent a “power-on” test, and Northrop executives expect a low-rate production contract and first flight in 2023.
