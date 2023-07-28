What's new

B-21 Bomber achieves first power on test of engines; first flight later this year

F-22Raptor

F-22Raptor

ELITE MEMBER
Joined
Jun 19, 2014
Messages
16,057
Reaction score
3
Country
United States
Location
United States
The B-21 Raider accomplished its first “power on” test in recent months, moving it another step closer to a first flight that is still scheduled to take place before the end of 2023, Northrop Grumman officials announced July 27.

After that, the company expects to receive a low-rate initial production (LRIP) contract, also before the end of the year.

www.airandspaceforces.com

Successful B-21 Test Moves Bomber Closer to First Flight, Still on Track for 2023

The B-21 successfully underwent a “power-on” test, and Northrop executives expect a low-rate production contract and first flight in 2023.
www.airandspaceforces.com www.airandspaceforces.com
 

Similar threads

F-22Raptor
Contract for first B-21 bombers expected later this year
Replies
0
Views
573
F-22Raptor
F-22Raptor
F-22Raptor
B-21 bomber the first sixth generation aircraft
Replies
5
Views
1K
Horse_Rider
H
F-22Raptor
How additive manufacturing helps Northrop Grumman build the new B-21 Raider
Replies
0
Views
570
F-22Raptor
F-22Raptor
F-22Raptor
B-21 Bomber First Flight Now Set For 2023, public rollout later this year.
Replies
0
Views
1K
F-22Raptor
F-22Raptor
Get Ya Wig Split
B-21 Raider Seen From Above In New Image
Replies
0
Views
740
Get Ya Wig Split
Get Ya Wig Split

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Back
Top Bottom