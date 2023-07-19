What's new

Azam Khan (Sec to former Prime Minister Imran Khan) has recorded his 164 Statement against Imran Khan

muhammadhafeezmalik said:
Who says that cypher was fake?? the narrative built through that cypher was fake.
Click to expand...
Lol… what narrative? Khan openly stated many times that david lu used abusive language and ordered bajwa to remove khan or be ready to face the consequences.
In DGISPR statement they admitted david lu used foul language , so we decided to demarche , now the question is if the cypher was fabricated what was the need to demarche ? BC ab sary tum chutiaaon ki tarha chutiaa hain ?

muhammadhafeezmalik said:
https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1681614968800550914



Who says that cypher was fake?? the narrative built through that cypher was fake.
Click to expand...
From Where they found cypher?? :lol:
https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1681601636685463555
 
Riz said:
Lol… what narrative? Khan openly stated many times that david lu used abusive language and ordered bajwa to remove khan or be ready to face the consequences.
In DGISPR statement they admitted david lu used foul language , so we decided to demarche , now the question is if the cypher was fabricated what was the need to demarche ? BC ab sary tum chutiaaon ki tarha chutiaa hain ?


From Where they found cypher?? :lol:
https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1681601636685463555
Click to expand...

There were three copies one was with Imran Khan, one was with President and the original one was with MoFA, original was not lost, incompetent IK lost his copy.
 
So Azam Khan was abducted / picked up on 16th June. The Agricultural Department worked hard on him, and he has now released this as was the objective. The media touts were being briefed about this upcoming 'bombshell', and in unison are tweeting. It's all too predictable. Yawn.

Company is understandably desperate, and can continue playing their absurd games through coercion. However, the voters aren't listening, but only growing in their support for IK.
 
muhammadhafeezmalik said:
There were three copies one was with Imran Khan, one was with President and the original one was with MoFA, original was not lost, incompetent IK lost his copy.
Click to expand...
khan rightly stated, yeh chutiay zeyada padhy likhy nhi hain , who told you there were three copies of cypher? Bongiaan mar raha ha aik gashti orat k claim par ?

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1681607558862127104

DGMO said:
https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1681583298039156736
Click to expand...
Company ki taraf sa jo whatsapp par statement apny kutton ko bahiji gai , kutton na bagair daikhy wahi post kar k company ki pant khud he utar de :lol;

Shaibzu shurli already accepted david lu used threatening language in cypher
https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1681604101363101696
 

Similar threads

muhammadhafeezmalik
Could Azam Khan, Faiz Hameed Testify Against Former Boss Imran Khan?
Replies
7
Views
155
__Jihadi__
__Jihadi__
FOOLS_NIGHTMARE
Awn Chaudhry to record statement in Imran Khan-Bushra Bibi Nikah case
Replies
5
Views
294
NooriNuth
NooriNuth
Azad_ Kashmiri
World Times Poll for most popular political leader in Pakistan's history; Imran Khan wins
Replies
0
Views
39
Azad_ Kashmiri
Azad_ Kashmiri
FOOLS_NIGHTMARE
Imran Khan 'divorced' Reham Khan at Bushra Bibi's behest: Awn Chaudhry
2
Replies
16
Views
813
-=virus=-
-=virus=-
HAIDER
Ex-Pakistan PM Imran Khan gets two options: 'Go into exile or face Army Act'
5 6 7 8 9 10
Replies
136
Views
4K
Meengla
Meengla

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Back
Top Bottom