Azam Khan (Sec to former Prime Minister Imran Khan) has recorded his 164 Statement against Imran Khan

muhammadhafeezmalik
SENIOR MEMBER
- Joined
- Jan 21, 2015
- Messages
- 4,765
- Reaction score
- -17
- Country
- Location
Follow along with the video below to see how to install our site as a web app on your home screen.
Note: This feature currently requires accessing the site using the built-in Safari browser.
Same energy:Even if the entire PTI leadership is removed and IK stands all alone the people will elect Imran Khan.
If cypher was fake then what was that ?
Company kutta ban gai ha ?
Lol… what narrative? Khan openly stated many times that david lu used abusive language and ordered bajwa to remove khan or be ready to face the consequences.Who says that cypher was fake?? the narrative built through that cypher was fake.
From Where they found cypher??
Who says that cypher was fake?? the narrative built through that cypher was fake.
Lol… what narrative? Khan openly stated many times that david lu used abusive language and ordered bajwa to remove khan or be ready to face the consequences.
In DGISPR statement they admitted david lu used foul language , so we decided to demarche , now the question is if the cypher was fabricated what was the need to demarche ? BC ab sary tum chutiaaon ki tarha chutiaa hain ?
From Where they found cypher??
khan rightly stated, yeh chutiay zeyada padhy likhy nhi hain , who told you there were three copies of cypher? Bongiaan mar raha ha aik gashti orat k claim par ?There were three copies one was with Imran Khan, one was with President and the original one was with MoFA, original was not lost, incompetent IK lost his copy.
Company ki taraf sa jo whatsapp par statement apny kutton ko bahiji gai , kutton na bagair daikhy wahi post kar k company ki pant khud he utar de :lol;
What was written in that cypher? Order of toppling IK govt ? That was not National security secret but was an anti national threatening letter, where they abused bajwa and ordered him to topple khan govr or be ready to face the music