“Axis of Resistance”

I got to say this do you think the “Resistance” was really just built on to protect and defend iran in case of attack and if one or more falls it’s thrown under the bus. I really don’t believe any of these groups should really get themselves involved in a war that could cost 10s of thousands lives in their respective countries but when you say these groups will back one another with full force of the resistance and all you hear is a few words and some token hits does it mean the “Resistance” is to serve the one that has built them up and not the other way around.