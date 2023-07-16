What's new

Awesome news! China female volleyball team beats dark horse Poland 3-0 and advances to the final

Guancha news:
In the early morning of July 16th, Beijing time, the semi-finals of the 2023 World Women's Volleyball League Finals will be held in Arlington, USA. The Chinese women's volleyball team defeated the top-ranked Polish women's volleyball team 3-0 and advanced to the final first. The scores of the three rounds were 25-18, 25-23, 25-23.
Source: https://www.guancha.cn/sports/2023_07_16_701105.shtml

Quite a suprise, this chinese team has a string of losses in the play-off but regain their composure in the finals! They beat Brazil and now Poland.
They are already top of Asia (no. 4 worldwide) and will likely move up ranking regardless of the result in the finale!

Congrats to Chinese female volleyball team, we need to learn hard from them.
 
