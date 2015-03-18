What's new

AVIC AG-600 flying boat / amphibious aircraft

Major Shaitan Singh

Major Shaitan Singh

AG600-112738_copy1.jpg

The head of the AVIC TA-600 flying boat at the AVIC Chengfei Commercial Aircraft Company factory in Chengdu, Sichuan province, March 17. (Photo/CFP)

The head of the AVIC TA-600, a large amphibious flying boat, has been completed by AVIC Chengfei Commercial Aircraft Company, a major milestone in the plane's development, according to China's Global Times.

The chief designer of the plane, Huang Lingcai, told the paper on March 17 that the plane, also known as the AG600, is extremely suited to long-range ocean search and rescue missions and may be used in the South China Sea in the future.

The plane is one of three large planes that China is developing and the largest amphibious plane in the world. It was designed to meet China's aerial firefighting needs in forest regions and for search and rescue operations at sea. Its maximum takeoff weight is 53.5 tonnes and it can draw 12 tonnes of water within 20 seconds. The majority of the body of the plane is scheduled to be handed over for production at around this time. The plane will be completed this year and will have its debut flight in 2016, according to AVIC.

The plane's head is very large and may possibly be divided into two layers, according to the paper. The plane stands 4.75 meters tall and is 9.5 m long with a V-shaped monohull. Pressure requirements and the need to make the craft watertight mean that the design is more complex to design and manufacture than ordinary planes.

Huang said that the maximum takeoff weight of the Russian BE-200 and Japan's US-2 is between 40-45 tonnes, while that of Canada's Bombardier 415 Superscooper is around 20 tonnes. Huang said that overall the AVIC TA-600 is on par with these classic amphibious aircraft but that it has stronger functionality than the other planes.

The plane is an upgraded version of the Harbin SH-5 maritime patrol amphibious aircraft and is expected to form part of a series of amphibious planes, according to Huang.

Huang said that the plane could be used in 75%-80% of weather conditions in the South China Sea in the event of an accident involving an oil rig, an oil tanker or fishing boats far out to sea. Ships would take a long time to get so far out to sea and helicopters can't operate beyond a radius of around 500 km, which means that the AVIC TA-600, with a flight radius of 1,000 km, is likely to be deployed on long-range search and rescue missions, as it would only take two hours to reach targets and it can land, said Huang. On each trip the plane can carry 50 people.

Huang said that the craft is extremely versatile, which should be good for its market prospects. Currently there has been expression of interest in 17 of the planes, the majority from forestry authorities, the State Oceanic Administration and the China Coast Guard. The plane could also potentially be used to supply soldiers stationed on disputed islands in the South China Sea, according to the paper.

Although Japan is seeking to export its US-2 to India, Huang says that the AVIC TA-600 is primarily to support China's domestic search and rescue needs.

Abingdonboy said:
You've got to give it to the Chinese0 they don't give a f*ck about IPRs:

bf67cdbd2e6129efe039398f8af6dc9b.jpg





avps1_1.jpg
What may seem like a case of copyright infringement is most likely due to form following function. There are only so many ways to optimize an aircraft for sea operations and the laws of physics do not change across national boundaries. The same illusion exists between all modern airliners and major specialized systems.

Hence, unless you or I have access to detailed blueprints of both aircraft, it would be impossible to deduce a relationship between the two from aesthetics alone. There is more to an aircraft than the fuselage in which it flies.
 
SinoSoldier said:
What may seem like a case of copyright infringement is most likely due to form following function. There are only so many ways to optimize an aircraft for sea operations and the laws of physics do not change across national boundaries. The same illusion exists between all modern airliners and major specialized systems.
It's a fair point and of course convergent design plays a large part in any perceived similarities but even if it was a carbon copy who cares? If it does the job good for China, your product is bound to be many times cheaper than the US-2.
 
Abingdonboy said:
It's a fair point and of course convergent design plays a large part in any perceived similarities but even if it was a carbon copy who cares? If it does the job good for China, your product is bound to be many times cheaper than the US-2.
What makes you think their TA-600 will be cheaper than the US-2?
 
SinoSoldier said:
What makes you think their TA-600 will be cheaper than the US-2?
Well this is a logical assumption given the lower manufacturing costs found in China, what makes you think the TA-600 wouldn't be cheaper than the US-2? This would be one of the main advantages the TA-600 has over the US-2.
 
Besides dropping off spec ops & stuff, this plane can also load-up & dump water against forest fire, me likey. :smitten:
 
jealous indian. lol. all flying boats has got the same configuration since the ancient time just like all airliners look the same. us-2 isn't unique. do some research. lol. ta-600 is sleeker modern looking and almost twice the size us-2 :lol:

hjHZnII.jpg

GTRDm5H.jpg

YNlkpCu.jpg
 
The_Sidewinder said:
Beauty...:smitten:
Indeed ....

JL-600 now AG-600 amphibium - prototype 26.3.15 - 8.jpg
JL-600 now AG-600 amphibium - prototype 26.3.15 - 11.jpg


Major Shaitan Singh said:
The head of the AVIC TA-600 flying boat at the AVIC Chengfei Commercial Aircraft Company factory in Chengdu, Sichuan province, March 17. (Photo/CFP)
By the way ... if that beast is currently build together at Chengdu, so can I assume correctly to see some nice images of the prototype too similar to the J-10 and J-20 images we all enjoy ??

Deino
 
Deino said:
Indeed ....

View attachment 216111 View attachment 216112



By the way ... if that beast is currently build together at Chengdu, so can I assume correctly to see some nice images of the prototype too similar to the J-10 and J-20 images we all enjoy ??

Deino
I am impressed with the chineese. They make it big, they make it cheap.

Example- J20, Avic TA600 etc.
 
China to test amphibious aircraft AG600 in 2016
July 17, 2015

FOREIGN201507171655000180916667000.jpg


Artist's rendering of the amphibious aircraft AG600 (Photo/Dai Haibin)

China's self-developed amphibious aircraft AG600 has begun final assembly as its main body parts are attached in Zhuhai, in South China's Guangdong province.

The AG600 is being constructed by the Aviation Industry Corporation of China (AVIC), and is one of three home-grown Chinese planes.

Linking of the fuselage is both a milestone and a great step forward to completing the aircraft before the end of 2015, AVIC commented.

The aircraft is powered by four turboprop WJ-6 engines and has a maximum take offweight of 53.5 tons. It can collect 12 tons of water in 20 seconds.

The aircraft, one of the largest amphibious planes under research in the world, can fulfill missions like search and rescue, fire fighting, transport, and maritime surveillance.

Experts say the plane will be an important component in China's national emergency response system.

AVIC plans to undertake the AG600's maiden flight during the first half of 2016.

AG600 received its first two intent orders during the Zhuhai airshow in November 2014. The company now has 17 such orders and the aircraft's market prospects look bright,sources say.
 

