What's new

Average life expectancy in Xinjiang reaches 74.4

beijingwalker

beijingwalker

ELITE MEMBER
Joined
Nov 4, 2011
Messages
64,118
Reaction score
-55
Country
China
Location
China
Average life expectancy in Xinjiang reaches 74.4
15 Dec 2020, 19:59 GMT+10
Performers dance during the Dragon Boat Festival at an intangible cultural heritage exhibition park in Taxkorgan Tajik Autonomous County, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, June 25, 2020.

BEIJING, Dec. 15 (Xinhua) -- The average life expectancy in northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region has reached 74.4 years, a senior Chinese health official said Tuesday.

Medical services have been greatly improved in Xinjiang, Li Dachuan from the National Health Commission told a press conference, noting that 50 percent of county-level hospitals across the autonomous region are now capable of performing complicated surgeries like those for brain tumors and cervical spine diseases.

In the years that immediately followed the region's peaceful liberation in 1949, the average life expectancy in Xinjiang was 30 years. The figure reached 72.35 years in 2018. ■

www.afghanistannews.net

Average life expectancy in Xinjiang reaches 74.4

Performers dance during the Dragon Boat Festival at an intangible cultural heritage exhibition park in Taxkorgan Tajik Autonomous County, northwest China Xinjia
www.afghanistannews.net www.afghanistannews.net
 
Uygur population in Xinjiang rises 25 pct over 8 years: FM spokesperson
Source: Xinhua| 2020-11-16 22:38:42

BEIJING, Nov. 16 (Xinhua) -- The population of the ethnic Uygurs in China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region rose 25 percent from 10.17 million in 2010 to 12.72 million in 2018, or an increase of 2.55 million over eight years, a Foreign Ministry spokesperson said Monday.

The growth rate is about twice that of the whole Xinjiang population, which stood at 14 percent, and is significantly higher than the 2 percent growth rate of the Han population, spokesperson Zhao Lijian told a press briefing when asked about remarks made by Canada's ambassador to the United Nations Bob Rae over Xinjiang issues. Rae reportedly said what China is doing in Xinjiang fits into the definition of genocide.

Zhao further noted that the growth rate in Xinjiang is about 18 times that of the Canadian population. According to Zhao, Canada's population increased by 1.42 percent in 2019, most of which was attributed to immigration.

"If his logic is plausible in finding out who best fits the label of genocide, it seems that it is not the Uygurs who are persecuted, but rather the people of Canada," Zhao said, adding that the ambassador's statement is "ridiculous."


 

People's Daily Online - News for Mobile

Mobile version of People's Daily Online that focuses on China news, China society, China military, Chinese culture, China travel guide, China politics, foreign affairs, business and a lot more.
en.people.cn

***

China government is literally making miracles, from poverty eradication to education.
 
It's indeed a miracle considering how harsh the natural environment in that region is.
 

Similar threads

beijingwalker
Unparalleled "pairing assistance" program changes people's life in Xinjiang
Replies
2
Views
139
beijingwalker
beijingwalker
Nan Yang
Arab League officials see different Xinjiang from the one portrayed by West
Replies
7
Views
491
beijingwalker
beijingwalker
beijingwalker
China’s top political adviser Wang Huning urges support for Xinjiang in education, culture and industry
Replies
0
Views
129
beijingwalker
beijingwalker
beijingwalker
China ‘proactively building’ image as Central Asian media bosses taken on Xinjiang tour
Replies
10
Views
292
etylo
E
beijingwalker
Ili basin, northern Xinjiang region occupied by Russia for a decade and almost ignites a full scale war between China and Russia
Replies
1
Views
164
beijingwalker
beijingwalker

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Back
Top Bottom