Autsch! France stops bonus payments to made in China EVs

Frankreich stoppt Förderung von E-Autos aus China
Der Absatz von Elektroautos aus China wird in Frankreich künftig nicht mehr subventioniert. Paris will so mehrere Fliegen mit einer Klappe schlagen. Doch die Maßnahme trifft wohl nicht nur chinesische Hersteller.
That will deal a big blow to Chinese electric cars.
Beginning next year France wants to change the system of bonus payments (7,000 euros per car) so Chinese EVs are excluded.
Most likely Germany will follow suit (4,500 euros per car).