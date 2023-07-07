What's new

Automakers In China Pledge To Restore Stability After Tesla’s Price War

insideevs.com

Automakers In China Pledge To Restore Stability After Tesla’s Price War

Carmakers in China have signed a pledge to maintain a fair market order following a Tesla-triggered price war.
insideevs.com insideevs.com

The chaotic price war might end in China after Tesla triggered a wave of price cuts early this year.

The ongoing price war in the Chinese auto industry might cool down after 16 automakers and the China Association of Automobile Manufacturers (CAAM) signed a pledge today to maintain a fair market structure at the 2023 China Auto Forum in Jiandang, Shanghai.

Tesla triggered an EV price war globally, after slashing prices of its models on multiple occasions this year. The move caused turmoil in the Chinese automotive market on many fronts: customers who bought Teslas just before the price cuts were furious, while some 30 carmakers were compelled to reduce prices to maintain competitiveness.

There were fears that smaller players who cannot sustain price cuts might be forced to shut shop, partner up or consolidate.

To ease the tensions caused by the price war, all major automakers in China have signed a commitment to safeguard the market framework. The list includes Dongfeng Motor, China FAW, SAIC, BAIC, Changan Automobile, GAC, Chery, JAC, Geely, China National Heavy Duty Truck, Great Wall Motor, BYD, Nio, Li Auto, Xpeng, and Tesla, according to Cnevpost.

Although, note that the letter signed by executives of the aforementioned brands is not legally binding and is self-regulatory. Here’s an excerpt:

First, we will abide by the rules and regulations of the industry, regulate marketing activities, maintain a fair competition order, and not disrupt the fair competition order of the market with abnormal prices.
Second, we will pay attention to marketing methods, will not exaggerate or conduct false marketing, and not to mislead consumers to attract attention and increase customer acquisition.
Third, we will put quality first, and use quality-oriented, high-quality products and services to meet people's needs for a better life.
Fourth, we will actively fulfill our social responsibility, and take an active role in helping to stabilize economic growth, increase confidence and prevent risks, and work together to make a contribution to national economic growth.”
For the biggest players in the new energy vehicle (NEV) space, Tesla and BYD, the price war seems to have delivered huge dividends, possibly at the expense of some of their smaller rivals. Sales hit a record high in the second quarter of 2023 for both brands.

Tesla reportedly holds only 7 percent of the market share in China, whereas it has 60 percent of the BEV market share in the US. The signed letter does not guarantee price stabilization, and carmakers might continue to fluctuate prices depending on a myriad of economic factors. Although, it might be an early sign of automakers moving forward in good faith.

Do you think automakers should vouch for a similar truce regarding prices in the US as well? Leave your thoughts in the comments.

hmm...March:
www.tesmanian.com

Tesla Model Y Was China’s Top-Selling SUV in March & Took 2nd in Q1

Tesla Model Y became the best-selling SUV in China in March 2023. According to the results of the first quarter, the car became the second best-selling in the country among all types of powertrains and the only electric vehicle to achieve such a high result.
www.tesmanian.com www.tesmanian.com

hmm...May:
www.teslarati.com

Tesla Model Y is China’s top-selling SUV in May

The Tesla Model Y sold a total of 31,054 units in May 2023, according to data from the China Passenger Car Association (CPCA).
www.teslarati.com www.teslarati.com

hmm...June:
driveteslacanada.ca

Tesla Model Y tops June best-selling SUV list in China

The Tesla Model Y absolutely crushed June sales and sits atop the list of best-selling SUVs in China for June.
driveteslacanada.ca driveteslacanada.ca

Bad news!!!

So basically, the EV price is still expensive and outreached!

July 7, 2023
www.reuters.com

Tesla offers new China rebate as price cuts rock EV market

Tesla on Friday said it would offer new buyers of its top-selling electric vehicles in China a cash bonus equivalent to almost $500 if they have a referral from an existing owner, deepening a price war in the world's largest market for EVs.
www.reuters.com www.reuters.com

Tesla offers new China rebate as price cuts rock EV market​


Menthol said:
Bad news!!!

So basically, the EV price is still expensive and outreached!

It should be investigated for the sake of consumers!
It's not just EVs..it's all car makers.
 
Hamartia Antidote said:
July 7, 2023
www.reuters.com

Tesla offers new China rebate as price cuts rock EV market

Tesla on Friday said it would offer new buyers of its top-selling electric vehicles in China a cash bonus equivalent to almost $500 if they have a referral from an existing owner, deepening a price war in the world's largest market for EVs.
www.reuters.com www.reuters.com

Tesla offers new China rebate as price cuts rock EV market​




It's not just EVs..it's all car makers.
My country car price is very expensive!

The government is killing the people, making us suffering.

Hamartia Antidote said:
July 7, 2023
www.reuters.com

Tesla offers new China rebate as price cuts rock EV market

Tesla on Friday said it would offer new buyers of its top-selling electric vehicles in China a cash bonus equivalent to almost $500 if they have a referral from an existing owner, deepening a price war in the world's largest market for EVs.
www.reuters.com www.reuters.com

Tesla offers new China rebate as price cuts rock EV market​




It's not just EVs..it's all car makers.
Is this free market with Chinese characteristics? Lol, so automakers get together and fix prices - nice idea. :lol:
 
dbc said:
Is this free market with Chinese characteristics? Lol, so automakers get together and fix prices - nice idea. :lol:
chinese evs lose money even with chief terror car engineer xi backing

but thats what happens when u work under a terrorist regime
 
CIA Mole said:
View attachment 937555


chinese evs lose money even with chief terror car engineer xi backing

but thats what happens when u work under a terrorist regime
All of your American dads want to come to China and ride HQ.

dbc said:
Is this free market with Chinese characteristics? Lol, so automakers get together and fix prices - nice idea. :lol:
Relax. Tesla is not an American technology. It uses BYD batteries.

www.electrive.com

Tesla builds Model Y base variant in Germany - using BYD batteries - electrive.com

Tesla has started producing the Model Y base variant at its German plant this week. According to media reports, even the front frame is made in one piece. As the German publication Teslamag has learned "from reliable sources", the carmaker has started regular production of the Model Y with...
dbc said:
Is this free market with Chinese characteristics? Lol, so automakers get together and fix prices - nice idea. :lol:
Relax. Tesla is not an American technology. It is Chinese technology. Rely on China's supply chain.

insideevs.com

Report: Tesla Asks Chinese Suppliers For Help In Mexico

Tesla is preparing business grounds for its upcoming Giga Mexico factory, convincing automotive suppliers to invest in the area.
