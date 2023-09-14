[107th Congress Public Law 243]

[From the U.S. Government Printing Office]





<DOC>

[DOCID: f:publ243.107]



AUTHORIZATION FOR USE OF MILITARY FORCE AGAINST IRAQ RESOLUTION OF 2002



Public Law 107-243

107th Congress



Joint Resolution







To authorize the use of United States Armed Forces against

Iraq. <<NOTE: Oct. 16, 2002 - [H.J. Res. 114]>>



Whereas in 1990 in response to Iraq's war of aggression against and

illegal occupation of Kuwait, the United States forged a coalition

of nations to liberate Kuwait and its people in order to defend the

national security of the United States and enforce United Nations

Security Council resolutions relating to Iraq;



Whereas after the liberation of Kuwait in 1991, Iraq entered into a

United Nations sponsored cease-fire agreement pursuant to which Iraq

unequivocally agreed, among other things, to eliminate its nuclear,

biological, and chemical weapons programs and the means to deliver

and develop them, and to end its support for international

terrorism;



Whereas the efforts of international weapons inspectors, United States

intelligence agencies, and Iraqi defectors led to the discovery that

Iraq had large stockpiles of chemical weapons and a large scale

biological weapons program, and that Iraq had an advanced nuclear

weapons development program that was much closer to producing a

nuclear weapon than intelligence reporting had previously indicated;



Whereas Iraq, in direct and flagrant violation of the cease-fire,

attempted to thwart the efforts of weapons inspectors to identify

and destroy Iraq's weapons of mass destruction stockpiles and

development capabilities, which finally resulted in the withdrawal

of inspectors from Iraq on October 31, 1998;



Whereas in Public Law 105-235 (August 14, 1998), Congress concluded that

Iraq's continuing weapons of mass destruction programs threatened

vital United States interests and international peace and security,

declared Iraq to be in ``material and unacceptable breach of its

international obligations'' and urged the President ``to take

appropriate action, in accordance with the Constitution and relevant

laws of the United States, to bring Iraq into compliance with its

international obligations'';



Whereas Iraq both poses a continuing threat to the national security of

the United States and international peace and security in the

Persian Gulf region and remains in material and unacceptable breach

of its international obligations by, among other things, continuing

to possess and develop a significant chemical and biological weapons

capability, actively seeking a nuclear weapons capability, and

supporting and harboring terrorist organizations;



Whereas Iraq persists in violating resolution of the United Nations

Security Council by continuing to engage in brutal repression of its

civilian population thereby threatening international peace

and security in the region, by refusing to release, repatriate, or

account for non-Iraqi citizens wrongfully detained by Iraq,

including an American serviceman, and by failing to return property

wrongfully seized by Iraq from Kuwait;



Whereas the current Iraqi regime has demonstrated its capability and

willingness to use weapons of mass destruction against other nations

and its own people;



Whereas the current Iraqi regime has demonstrated its continuing

hostility toward, and willingness to attack, the United States,

including by attempting in 1993 to assassinate former President Bush

and by firing on many thousands of occasions on United States and

Coalition Armed Forces engaged in enforcing the resolutions of the

United Nations Security Council;



Whereas members of al Qaida, an organization bearing responsibility for

attacks on the United States, its citizens, and interests, including

the attacks that occurred on September 11, 2001, are known to be in

Iraq;



Whereas Iraq continues to aid and harbor other international terrorist

organizations, including organizations that threaten the lives and

safety of United States citizens;



Whereas the attacks on the United States of September 11, 2001,

underscored the gravity of the threat posed by the acquisition of

weapons of mass destruction by international terrorist

organizations;



Whereas Iraq's demonstrated capability and willingness to use weapons of

mass destruction, the risk that the current Iraqi regime will either

employ those weapons to launch a surprise attack against the United

States or its Armed Forces or provide them to international

terrorists who would do so, and the extreme magnitude of harm that

would result to the United States and its citizens from such an

attack, combine to justify action by the United States to defend

itself;



Whereas United Nations Security Council Resolution 678 (1990) authorizes

the use of all necessary means to enforce United Nations Security

Council Resolution 660 (1990) and subsequent relevant resolutions

and to compel Iraq to cease certain activities that threaten

international peace and security, including the development of

weapons of mass destruction and refusal or obstruction of United

Nations weapons inspections in violation of United Nations Security

Council Resolution 687 (1991), repression of its civilian population

in violation of United Nations Security Council Resolution 688

(1991), and threatening its neighbors or United Nations operations

in Iraq in violation of United Nations Security Council Resolution

949 (1994);



Whereas in the Authorization for Use of Military Force Against Iraq

Resolution (Public Law 102-1), Congress has authorized the President

``to use United States Armed Forces pursuant to United Nations

Security Council Resolution 678 (1990) in order to achieve

implementation of Security Council Resolution 660, 661, 662, 664,

665, 666, 667, 669, 670, 674, and 677'';



Whereas in December 1991, Congress expressed its sense that it

``supports the use of all necessary means to achieve the goals of

United Nations Security Council Resolution 687 as being consistent

with the Authorization of Use of Military Force Against

Iraq Resolution (Public Law 102-1),'' that Iraq's repression of its

civilian population violates United Nations Security Council

Resolution 688 and ``constitutes a continuing threat to the peace,

security, and stability of the Persian Gulf region,'' and that

Congress, ``supports the use of all necessary means to achieve the

goals of United Nations Security Council Resolution 688'';



Whereas the Iraq Liberation Act of 1998 (Public Law 105-338) expressed

the sense of Congress that it should be the policy of the United

States to support efforts to remove from power the current Iraqi

regime and promote the emergence of a democratic government to

replace that regime;



Whereas on September 12, 2002, President Bush committed the United

States to ``work with the United Nations Security Council to meet

our common challenge'' posed by Iraq and to ``work for the necessary

resolutions,'' while also making clear that ``the Security Council

resolutions will be enforced, and the just demands of peace and

security will be met, or action will be unavoidable'';



Whereas the United States is determined to prosecute the war on

terrorism and Iraq's ongoing support for international terrorist

groups combined with its development of weapons of mass destruction

in direct violation of its obligations under the 1991 cease-fire and

other United Nations Security Council resolutions make clear that it

is in the national security interests of the United States and in

furtherance of the war on terrorism that all relevant United Nations

Security Council resolutions be enforced, including through the use

of force if necessary;



Whereas Congress has taken steps to pursue vigorously the war on

terrorism through the provision of authorities and funding requested

by the President to take the necessary actions against international

terrorists and terrorist organizations, including those nations,

organizations, or persons who planned, authorized, committed, or

aided the terrorist attacks that occurred on September 11, 2001, or

harbored such persons or organizations;



Whereas the President and Congress are determined to continue to take

all appropriate actions against international terrorists and

terrorist organizations, including those nations, organizations, or

persons who planned, authorized, committed, or aided the terrorist

attacks that occurred on September 11, 2001, or harbored such

persons or organizations;



Whereas the President has authority under the Constitution to take

action in order to deter and prevent acts of international terrorism

against the United States, as Congress recognized in the joint

resolution on Authorization for Use of Military Force (Public Law

107-40); and



Whereas it is in the national security interests of the United States to

restore international peace and security to the Persian Gulf region:

Now, therefore, be it



Resolved by the Senate and House of Representatives of the United

States of America in Congress <<NOTE: Authorization for Use of Military

Force Against Iraq Resolution of 2002. 50 USC 1541 note.>> assembled,



SECTION 1. SHORT TITLE.



This joint resolution may be cited as the ``Authorization for Use of

Military Force Against Iraq Resolution of 2002''.



SEC. 2. SUPPORT FOR UNITED STATES DIPLOMATIC EFFORTS.



The Congress of the United States supports the efforts by the

President to--

(1) strictly enforce through the United Nations Security

Council all relevant Security Council resolutions regarding Iraq

and encourages him in those efforts; and

(2) obtain prompt and decisive action by the Security

Council to ensure that Iraq abandons its strategy of delay,

evasion and noncompliance and promptly and strictly complies

with all relevant Security Council resolutions regarding Iraq.



SEC. 3. AUTHORIZATION FOR USE OF UNITED STATES ARMED FORCES.



(a) Authorization.--The President is authorized to use the Armed

Forces of the United States as he determines to be necessary and

appropriate in order to--

(1) defend the national security of the United States

against the continuing threat posed by Iraq; and

(2) enforce all relevant United Nations Security Council

resolutions regarding Iraq.



(b) Presidential Determination.--In connection with the exercise of

the authority granted in subsection (a) to use force the President

shall, prior to such exercise or as soon thereafter as may be feasible,

but no later than 48 hours after exercising such authority, make

available to the Speaker of the House of Representatives and the

President pro tempore of the Senate his determination that--

(1) reliance by the United States on further diplomatic or

other peaceful means alone either (A) will not adequately

protect the national security of the United States against the

continuing threat posed by Iraq or (B) is not likely to lead to

enforcement of all relevant United Nations Security Council

resolutions regarding Iraq; and

(2) acting pursuant to this joint resolution is consistent

with the United States and other countries continuing to take

the necessary actions against international terrorist and

terrorist organizations, including those nations, organizations,

or persons who planned, authorized, committed or aided the

terrorist attacks that occurred on September 11, 2001.



(c) War Powers Resolution Requirements.--

(1) Specific statutory authorization.--Consistent with

section 8(a)(1) of the War Powers Resolution, the Congress

declares that this section is intended to constitute specific

statutory authorization within the meaning of section 5(b) of

the War Powers Resolution.

(2) Applicability of other requirements.--Nothing in this

joint resolution supersedes any requirement of the War Powers

Resolution.



SEC. 4. REPORTS TO CONGRESS.



(a) <<NOTE: President.>> Reports.--The President shall, at least

once every 60 days, submit to the Congress a report on matters relevant

to this joint resolution, including actions taken pursuant to the

exercise of authority granted in section 3 and the status of planning

for efforts that are expected to be required after such actions are

completed, including those actions described in section 7 of the Iraq

Liberation Act of 1998 (Public Law 105-338).



[[Page 116 STAT. 1502]]



(b) Single Consolidated Report.--To the extent that the submission

of any report described in subsection (a) coincides with the submission

of any other report on matters relevant to this joint resolution

otherwise required to be submitted to Congress pursuant to the reporting

requirements of the War Powers Resolution (Public Law 93-148), all such

reports may be submitted as a single consolidated report to the

Congress.

(c) Rule of Construction.--To the extent that the information

required by section 3 of the Authorization for Use of Military Force

Against Iraq Resolution (Public Law 102-1) is included in the report

required by this section, such report shall be considered as meeting the

requirements of section 3 of such resolution.



Approved October 16, 2002.



LEGISLATIVE HISTORY--H.J. Res. 114 (S.J. Res. 45) (S.J. Res. 46):

---------------------------------------------------------------------------



HOUSE REPORTS: No. 107-721 (Comm. on International Relations).

CONGRESSIONAL RECORD, Vol. 148 (2002):

Oct. 8, 9, considered in House.

Oct. 10, considered and passed House and Senate.

WEEKLY COMPILATION OF PRESIDENTIAL DOCUMENTS, Vol. 38 (2002):

Oct. 16, Presidential remarks and statement.



<all>