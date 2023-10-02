



Australia’s David Warner dedicates his century to Phillip Hughes

David Warner scored a brilliant 145 and dedicated it to his close friend Phillip Hughes as Australia returned to Test action for the first time since their former batsman’s death.The 28-year-old tore into India’s hapless pacemen from his first delivery, crunching 19 boundaries after the match began on a solemn note following tributes to Hughes.Warner drove a single off the legspinner Karn Sharma to bring up his 100 and after tearing off his helmet and kissing the crest, he raised his hands and head to the sky in a poignant tribute to his fallen team-mate.“I like to do a little celebration but that was definitely for him today,” Warner said after his 163-ball knock that helped Australia close on 354 for 6.“He was at the other end when I scored my first 100 and I dedicated that 100 to him today. It’s been an emotional week for us all and I know he’d have been proud of us today.”Warner had earlier bolted out on to the pristine field and blasted an imperious cover drive for four off the first delivery he faced from the paceman Varun Aaron, one of seven boundaries he struck in the first four overs.“That was all about instinct, that’s how I play, but there was a lot of adrenaline running through my head,” Warner added. “I knew the little man up there was with me at the other end and it all fell into place.”Warner was playing at the Sydney Cricket Ground when Hughes was felled and admitted it had been “tough” to get back out on the pitch with the memories still fresh in his mind.There was another glance to the sky and raising of his bat when he reached 63, the score Hughes was on when he was struck down in a Sheffield Shield match.“It was something that was in the back of my mind, it’s going to be a special number for all of us for many years to come,” Warner said.