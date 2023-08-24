What's new

Australia to upgrade Vietnam ties, foreign minister says

Viet

Viet

ELITE MEMBER
Joined
Jun 18, 2012
Messages
29,238
Reaction score
0
Country
Viet Nam
Location
Germany

Penny Wong touts shared interest in protecting nations 'regardless of size'
https%253A%252F%252Fcms-image-bucket-production-ap-northeast-1-a7d2.s3.ap-northeast-1.amazonaws.com%252Fimages%252F9%252F8%252F9%252F8%252F46418989-1-eng-GB%252FIMG-5870%25281%2529.jpg

Australian Foreign Minister Penny Wong tells Vietnamese college students in Ho Chi Minh City that both countries want to "not be encroached upon or be unable to [prosper] because of a greater power" on Aug. 23. (Photo by Lien Hoang)
LIEN HOANG, Nikkei staff writerAugust 24, 2023 14:04 JST


HO CHI MINH CITY -- Australian Foreign Minister Penny Wong said her country will elevate official ties with Vietnam out of shared interests in a global order that protects countries "regardless of size or power."

Wong said Hanoi and Canberra are moving closer as "the world is being reshaped" by challenges like geopolitics and climate change, which she also called a business opportunity. Both countries have been on the front line of strategic salvos from China, which spars with Vietnam over the South China Sea and barred exports from Australia after Canberra sought an inquiry into the COVID outbreak.

asia.nikkei.com

Australia to upgrade Vietnam ties, foreign minister says

Penny Wong touts shared interest in protecting nations 'regardless of size'
asia.nikkei.com asia.nikkei.com
 

Similar threads

Viet
Vietnam unicorn VNG files for Nasdaq IPO after EV maker VinFast
Replies
2
Views
23
Viet
Viet
Viet
Vietnam's tax agency turns to AI to spot evasion, increase revenue
Replies
0
Views
62
Viet
Viet
Viet
Vietnam's digital ambitions spur hopes among U.S. businesses
Replies
0
Views
141
Viet
Viet
Viet
Vietnam EV startup powers Grab, Lazada delivery via battery 'ATMs'
Replies
0
Views
150
Viet
Viet
Stranagor
Vietnam at center of Japan's ASEAN supply chain shift: survey
Replies
0
Views
257
Stranagor
Stranagor

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Back
Top Bottom