Australia sends equipment to military exercises Super Garuda Shield 2023

For the first time since the Vietnam War, Australia sent tanks and armored vehicles abroad to the joint military exercises Super Garuda Shield 2023 with the United States in Indonesia. As reported, the equipment will be involved in the exercises next week. The exercises in Indonesia will be held from 31 August to 13 September. They will be attended by 125 troops from Australia, M1A1 tanks, armored personnel carriers, trucks and tow trucks. The exercise will allow the Australian armed forces to conduct training and work out interaction with partner countries to effectively deploy significant ground forces, including armored vehicles, across the Indo-Pacific region.