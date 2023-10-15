StraightEdge
SENIOR MEMBER
- Joined
- Jan 21, 2021
- Messages
- 2,064
- Reaction score
- -6
- Country
- Location
Australia rejects constitutional reform to recognise Indigenous people
The proposal did not garner enough votes among the country’s six states, nor an overall majority with its population.
www.aljazeera.com
Australians have resoundingly rejected a proposed reform to the country’s constitution that would recognise Indigenous people, a referendum’s results have shown.
With most of the vote counted on Saturday, it became clear that the “Yes” votes have failed to reach the required threshold with the goal of creating an Indigenous advisory body called the “Indigenous Voice to Parliament”.
Amazing from the west, isn't it?