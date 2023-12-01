beijingwalker
ELITE MEMBER
- Joined
- Nov 4, 2011
- Messages
- 65,639
- Reaction score
- -55
- Country
- Location
Australia has to ‘import everything from China’December .1 2023
Liberal Party Defence and National Security Policy Chair Lincoln Parker says Australia is one of the most “energy rich” nations in the world.
Mr Parker told Sky News host Erin Molan that despite Australia being energy rich, the cost of electricity is “some of the highest anywhere in the world”.
“It has meant that manufacturing has left our shores.
“Jobs have gone, businesses are closing and shutting down, and they’re moving out.
“So we have to import everything from China.”
Australia has to ‘import everything from China’
Australia has to ‘import everything from China’
www.skynews.com.au