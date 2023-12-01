What's new

Australia has to ‘import everything from China’

Australia has to ‘import everything from China’​

December .1 2023


Liberal Party Defence and National Security Policy Chair Lincoln Parker says Australia is one of the most “energy rich” nations in the world.

Mr Parker told Sky News host Erin Molan that despite Australia being energy rich, the cost of electricity is “some of the highest anywhere in the world”.

“It has meant that manufacturing has left our shores.

“Jobs have gone, businesses are closing and shutting down, and they’re moving out.

“So we have to import everything from China.”

www.skynews.com.au

this is a joke ? australia manufacture their own cars , their own fighter jets , their own airliners , their own submarines , their own weapons..

ah sorry i was thinking of china... yes australia are a slave vassal country of USA whose only purpose is to be mined for natural resources for the US empire and for it's people to be sent as soldier do die for US empire wars..

australia and canada are not a real country , they just resource nodes for the US empire , as usual stolen from the natives
 

