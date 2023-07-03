Aussies and indians are cheaters in cricket

What's new

After seeing the bainstokes dismissal which was in laws but against the spirit of the game and moral values laws are secondary but dignity is important Aussies are the one and indians always manipulate laws as per their likings geafory boycott gave example of body line series against Australia which was with in the laws but Aussies was struggling to coup and complained MCC against bodyline method and threatened to not to play against england if again used bodyline than MCC banned bodyline similarly India use mankad run out many times to their likings it's time for other teams to use similar tactics to give these both cheaters a medicine if their own so they get good lessons
 

