What's new

AUQAT -E - Pakistan Army's "Made MAN"

AZADPAKISTAN2009

AZADPAKISTAN2009

ELITE MEMBER
Joined
Sep 8, 2009
Messages
37,736
Reaction score
68
Country
Pakistan
Location
Canada
Made the s.o.b stand in back row

A picture is worth thousand word


"Made man" is a term used for Mafia , a man is considered Made once he is fully accepted by Mafia, I just watched a Mafia movie yesterday (Donnie Brasco)

I had to use the line

1701486436326.png




No one even want to stand close to the Badbu Dar , Pakistani Drama Caretaker trash

Must be due to Khota Biryani smell
 
Last edited:
Even a Goat Testicle has more value then this idiot standing in backrow , piece of trash , 2 rupee caretaker **** of ***

Loving how he is made to stand like an idiot at back row all by himself on side

Should have asked him to stand in corner look towards the wall
 
I am disappointed by this - THEY SHOULD HAVE GIVEN HIM A BEGGING BOWL and made to wear a Military Uniform and then made to stand in the corner by himself. :lol:
 

Similar threads

ghazi52
The idea of putting a loyal politician in charge of the interim govt is gaining traction
Replies
0
Views
214
ghazi52
ghazi52
HAIDER
Sun sets on the Devils regime
Replies
2
Views
230
HAIDER
HAIDER
FOOLS_NIGHTMARE
PTI to make contacts with political parties from next week as Pakistan moves towards elections
Replies
2
Views
210
Menace2Society
Menace2Society
Maula Jatt
Please help me understand Imran Khan's cult of personality
2 3 4 5 6
Replies
78
Views
3K
Olympus81
O
INDIAPOSITIVE
Pakistan Was Made In God’s Name, Only God Responsible For Its Progress: Ishaq Dar
2 3
Replies
43
Views
2K
Big_bud
Big_bud

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Back
Top Bottom