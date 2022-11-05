Attempt on Imran Khan's Life: Has Pakistan Army Lost Popular Support?

A below average article which is far from the reality of Pakistani politics. Pakistan military has never been a electoral political entity (barring a few military dictators who went to polls in the form of a referendum in the past). How the heck one then can claim that Pakistani military has traditionally enjoyed widespread popular support in the country. When the hypothesis is invalid how this guy's analysis could be valid? But one thing is clear to everyone in the world. If it comes to choosing one from Pak military and a Pakistani politician, Pakistani people (regardless of belonging to the midle-class or not), without a doubt will jump to the military's side. However, a real statesperson with very sound character or very hight moral ground can possibly give a formidable challenge to the mlitary. But here at present, Pakistan is void of any political figure of that stature. Imran Khan is not even close to be such a leader. A person without integrity, principles, and dignity cannot be even a leader leave alone a sound one and on top of that a statesperson. Some people in Pakistan were made to believe of an Imran Khan as a saviour of the nation purely based on propaganda, lies, and falsehood. The four years of his rule have proved to be a disaster for this nation. He broke as many laws of Pakistan as he he could (or in his power). He has been caught red handed stealing gifts from toshakhana, found involved in money laundering, and spending charity money on his political rallies. He is bad-mouthing every constiyutional institution in Pakisan. How much he regards the law of the land can be gauged from the fact that tried to bulldoze every law that came across his way.



