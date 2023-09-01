What's new

ATC dismisses Qureshi’s bail application in two cases

FOOLS_NIGHTMARE

FOOLS_NIGHTMARE

ELITE MEMBER
Joined
Sep 26, 2018
Messages
16,452
Reaction score
12
Country
United Kingdom
Location
United Kingdom
Court also rejects PTI vice chairman's plea for exemption from court appearance
1693584274663.png

An anti-terrorism court (ATC) on Friday dismissed former foreign minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi’s application for interim bail and exemption for the court appearance.

The court dismissed the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) vice chairman's interim bail in two cases registered against him at the Kahna police station over a no-show.

Judge Abul Hasnat Zulqarnain announced the decision after hearing arguments from both sides.

Qureshi’s counsel Ali Bukhari had filed two different pleas seeking a day exemption from court appearance and a summon notice for his client as currently he is in jail in a cypher case. He had also moved the court to extend Qureshi's interim bail.

Read Qureshi sent on 14-day judicial remand in cypher case

During the hearing, the prosecutor requested the court to reject Qureshi's bail application. Bukhari advocated that his client was "not absent intentionally, but he has been sent to jail on court orders".

"A judge has to judge by looking at the whole picture," he said.

He maintained that he was not asking for "extraordinary relief" for his client but an exemption from attendance.

On the other hand, the prosecutor said that the Supreme Court has made the presence of the accused for bail before arrest mandatory. The PTI vice chairman's counsel said that if "he was intentionally absent, then the bail could be dismissed".

The court reserved the decision after hearing arguments from both parties.

Subsequently, the court rejected Qureshi's interim bail application and also dismissed pleas seeking exemption and summon. It said that the law requires the presence of the accused for bail before arrest.

The former minister is currently in Adiala jail on a judicial remand in the missing cypher case registered under the Official Secrets Act, 1923.
tribune.com.pk

ATC dismisses Qureshi’s bail application in two cases | The Express Tribune

Court also rejects PTI vice chairman's plea for exemption from court appearance
tribune.com.pk tribune.com.pk
 

Similar threads

FOOLS_NIGHTMARE
ATC dismisses PTI chairman’s interim bail in seven cases
Replies
1
Views
90
EternalMortal
E
FOOLS_NIGHTMARE
Parvez Elahi urges LHC to grant him bail like Imran Khan, Shah Mahmood Qureshi
Replies
0
Views
88
FOOLS_NIGHTMARE
FOOLS_NIGHTMARE
FOOLS_NIGHTMARE
Cipher case: Special court grants Qureshi's 4-day remand to FIA under secrets law
Replies
1
Views
111
epebble
E
FOOLS_NIGHTMARE
JIT allowed to quiz, arrest PTI chief in May 9 attacks case
Replies
4
Views
99
Thəorətic Muslim
Thəorətic Muslim
FOOLS_NIGHTMARE
PTI chairman’s bail cancelled in NCA £190m scandal
Replies
2
Views
161
Babaasif
B

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Back
Top Bottom