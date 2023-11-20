What's new

At least 8 killed in Israeli strikes on Indonesian Hospital

Indos

Indos

PDF THINK TANK: ANALYST
Joined
Jul 25, 2013
Messages
23,407
Reaction score
24
Country
Indonesia
Location
Indonesia

At least 8 killed in Israeli strikes on Indonesian Hospital​




Israeli tanks besiege Gaza’s Indonesian Hospital​

 
This is a war on Hospitals and babies. Only way they will stop targeting Hospitals is
if the Arabs go and bomb Israeli Hospitals.
 
alphapak said:
This is a war on Hospitals and babies. Only way they will stop targeting Hospitals is
if the Arabs go and bomb Israeli Hospitals.
Click to expand...

They want to take Gaza, at least North Gaza. Netanyahu target is whole Gaza, but he will adopt his target with international pressure and also until which point where US allow it to happen. He has said explicitly that he wants to go to south Gaza as well.

Those saying Al Shifa or Indonesian Hospital are being used by Hamas is just an excuse to take the hospital and North Gaza as a whole.

They are taking advantage of Hamas stupid attack. Hardline faction in Israel never want to let Gaza become free enclave, they see the opportunity now while they are currently ruling Israel

Not an intelligent failure, but they see the stupid Hamas catch the trap.

Hamas training on the attack is so obvious

 
Last edited:
By attacks on hospitals, killing women, babies and medical staff Israelis proving that Adolf Hitler was very very right on treating this nation of savages and maniacs.
 
en.wikipedia.org

Indonesia Hospital - Wikipedia

en.wikipedia.org en.wikipedia.org

450px-Indonesian_hospital_in_Palestine.mp4.jpg

Indonesia Hospital (Arabic: المستشفى الإندونيسي) is a hospital located in Bait Lahia, North Gaza Governorate, Gaza Strip, Palestine.

Construction of the hospital began in 2011 on 16,000 square meters of land donated by the government of Gaza.[1][2] The project cost IDR 126 billion and was funded by donations from Indonesian people and organizations such as the Indonesian Red Cross Society and Muhammadiyah, collected through the Indonesian humanitarian organization Medical Emergency Rescue Committee.[3][4] Indonesian Vice-president Jusuf Kalla inaugurated the hospital on January 9, 2016.[1]

The hospital has 100 ward beds, 4 operating theaters, and a 10-bed intensive care unit.[2][5] The staff includes some 400 Palestinians, paid by Gaza's health ministry, and several volunteers from Indonesia.[1]

 

Similar threads

Indos
Indonesian volunteers stay in Gaza to provide emergency medical support
Replies
8
Views
337
Indos
Indos
Maira La
Indonesian staff at Gaza hospital ‘resigned to fate’ as Israelis close in
Replies
1
Views
112
REhorror
R
Indos
Indonesia’s Jokowi Calls for Resolution of Israel-Gaza Conflict Along UN Lines
2
Replies
15
Views
560
Indos
Indos
Indos
Short Explanation about what happened during 1965 in Indonesia. Why Communist power can be eliminated by Indonesian internal force ?
Replies
7
Views
232
Indos
Indos
@
Indian firm halts uniform sales to Israel police over Gaza war
2 3
Replies
40
Views
2K
saif
S

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Back
Top Bottom