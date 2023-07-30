At least 35 killed, 200 injured in suicide blast targeting JUI-F workers' convention in Bajaur

Blast took place around 4pm: JUI-F KP spokesperson​

At least 35 people, including a Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) local leader, were killed in a suicide blast that took place on Sunday at the workers' convention in Bajaur’s Khar.Caretaker Information Minister Feroze Jamal Shah Kakakhel toldthat more than 200 people have been injured during the blast that took place during the speech of a JUI-F leader.The district emergency officer shared that the injured are also being shifted to Timergara and Peshawar.One of the injured includescameraman Samiullah and has been shifted to the district headquarter hospital in Lower Dir as he is said to be in critical condition.Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) Inspector General of Police (IGP) Akhtar Hayat Khan confirmed that the initial investigation revealed that it was a suicide attack.He added that the investigation teams are collecting evidence from the site of the blast.Meanwhile, Prime Minister's Office said that PM Shehbaz has issued directives to investigate the incident and identify those who are responsible.IG Frontier Corps (FC) Major General Noor Wali Khan has reached Bajaur to supervise the situation. Meanwhile, CMH Peshawar has been put on an alert and a rescue operation by the security forces and other law enforcement agencies is underway.JUI-F Khyber Pakhtunkhwa spokesperson Abdul Jalil Khan, told, that the explosion took place at around 4pm as Maulana Laeeq was addressing the convention.The provincial spokesperson said that JUI-F MNA Maulana Jamaluddin and Senator Abdul Rasheed were also present during the convention. He confirmed that one of the dead includes JUI-F’s Tehsil Khar Amir Maulana Ziaullah.JUI-F chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman demanded Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and KP Caretaker Chief Minister Azam Khan to carry out an inquiry into the incident.Condemning the blast, Fazl prayed for the health of the injured and the higher ranks of the deceased.He also urged the party workers to reach to the hospital and donate blood."JUI workers should remain peaceful and federal and provincial governments should provide the best treatment to the injured," said Fazl.Punjab Caretaker Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi condemned the incident, saying that the nation is united against terrorism and will end its menace through the strength of unity."Those who play with the lives of innocent people do not deserve to be called human beings," he added.Jamaat-e-Islami Ameer Sirajul Haq also condemned the blast and said that it was aimed at spreading chaos in the country.He added that the terrorist elements and their facilitators will not be able to succeed in their nefarious ambitions.Haque also requested the government to conduct an immediate investigation into the blast.Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari said that the federal and provincial governments should bring the facilitators of the terrorists to justice.Expressing his sympathies and condolences to the families of the dead, Bilawal said that the planners of terrorism need to be eliminated.