At least 22 dead, 50 injured in mass shooting across several locations in Lewiston, Maine, police say​

Another day, another mass shooting in the" land of milk and honey."
Mike Pescaro
At least 22 people are dead and 50-60 more were injured in a mass shooting at two businesses in Lewiston, Maine, according to nbc news.
The Androscoggin County Sheriff’s Office said around 8 p.m. that a suspect was at large, sharing a photo of a gunman walking into an establishment with a weapon raised to his shoulder.
“Please stay off the roads to allow emergency responders access to the hospitals,” police said.
Police believe they know who the shooting suspect is and what vehicle he is driving, according to NBC News chief justice contributor Jonathan Dienst. He said the suspect might have a past criminal record, but there is no word yet on a motive.
“This is a very active and dynamic situation. The image of at least one active killer has been released by police. He is armed with a tactical rifle,” Jim Cavanaugh, an NBC News law enforcement contributor and a former special agent in the ATF, said in a text message.
“Law Enforcement is now swarming the area attempting to locate, isolate and eliminate the active killer or killers,” he said.
Lewiston police Lt. Derrick St. Laurent told NBC affiliate News Center Maine that the shootings occurred at Sparetime Recreation, a bowling alley, and Schemengees Bar and Grille, a restaurant.
There were no initial signs of terrorism.
Central Maine Medical Center said it was “reacting to a mass casualty, mass shooter event,” adding that there are “no specifics to share on the number of casualties.” A woman who answered the phone in the emergency department said no further information could be released and that the hospital itself was on lockdown.
Melinda Small, the owner of Legends Sports Bar and Grill, said her staff immediately locked their doors and moved all 25 customers and employees away from the doors after a customer reported hearing about the shooting at the bowling alley less than a quarter-mile away around 7 p.m. Soon, the police flooded the roadway and a police officer eventually escorted everyone out of the building four at a time. Everyone in the bar is safe.
“I am honestly in a state of shock. I am blessed that my team responded quickly and everyone is safe,” Small told The Associated Press. “But the same time, my heart is broken for this area and for what everyone is dealing with. I just feel numb.”
Ange Amores, a spokesperson for the city of Lewiston, said city officials are not commenting on the shooting. Amores said Maine State Police were planning to hold a news conference, likely at city hall, to update the public on Wednesday night.
Mayor Jason Levesque, the mayor of nearby Auburn, urged people in his city, Lewiston and the surrounding region to shelter in place.
More @https://www.cnbc.com/2023/10/26/shootings-in-lewiston-maine.html
“We have everybody on board right now, from state, local and federal officials working on this,” he told NBC News in a phone interview.
