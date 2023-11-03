What's new

At least 14 soldiers martyred in Gwadar ambush

NooriNuth said:
I am neutral
Me too neutral
Imagine if every Pakistani responded to this
Well it's between army and bloach people... We are neutrals... I bet you DHA company would have a fit and fist fire and fury for Awam to be neutral...
Maybe someone should tell the higher jernails...
What if someday Awam become neutrals ....
 
Windjammer said:
The OP is again the first with half a dozen random Tweets.
They are not even sure if it was an attack on police or the army.
@PanzerKiel any credible info on this incident.
While OP is a suspicious character but the fact is those twitter accounts are authentic

I think most probably coast guard or FC Baluchistan are hit in this attack. Attackers most probably belonged to BLF considering this happened in Southern Baluchistan
 
A video is circulating which I won't be posting due to it containing excessive gore and the bodies of the fallen, instead here's a still image (NSFW). It is being reported that this was the vehicle that was attacked.
1699021116347.png
 
