At least 12 killed in Israeli strikes on Indonesian Hospital

THINK TANK: ANALYST
At least 8 killed in Israeli strikes on Indonesian Hospital​




Israeli tanks besiege Gaza’s Indonesian Hospital​

 
alphapak said:
This is a war on Hospitals and babies. Only way they will stop targeting Hospitals is
if the Arabs go and bomb Israeli Hospitals.
They want to take Gaza, at least North Gaza. Netanyahu target is whole Gaza, but he will adopt his target with international pressure and also until which point where US allow it to happen. He has said explicitly that he wants to go to south Gaza as well.

Those saying Al Shifa or Indonesian Hospital are being used by Hamas is just an excuse to take the hospital and North Gaza as a whole.

They are taking advantage of Hamas stupid attack. Hardline faction in Israel never want to let Gaza become free enclave, they see the opportunity now while they are currently ruling Israel

Not an intelligent failure, but they see the stupid Hamas catch the trap.

Hamas training on the attack is so obvious


 
By attacks on hospitals, killing women, babies and medical staff Israelis proving that Adolf Hitler was very very right on treating this nation of savages and maniacs.
 
Indonesia Hospital (Arabic: المستشفى الإندونيسي) is a hospital located in Bait Lahia, North Gaza Governorate, Gaza Strip, Palestine.

Construction of the hospital began in 2011 on 16,000 square meters of land donated by the government of Gaza.[1][2] The project cost IDR 126 billion and was funded by donations from Indonesian people and organizations such as the Indonesian Red Cross Society and Muhammadiyah, collected through the Indonesian humanitarian organization Medical Emergency Rescue Committee.[3][4] Indonesian Vice-president Jusuf Kalla inaugurated the hospital on January 9, 2016.[1]

The hospital has 100 ward beds, 4 operating theaters, and a 10-bed intensive care unit.[2][5] The staff includes some 400 Palestinians, paid by Gaza's health ministry, and several volunteers from Indonesia.[1]

 
Hamartia Antidote said:
Indonesia Hospital (Arabic: المستشفى الإندونيسي) is a hospital located in Bait Lahia, North Gaza Governorate, Gaza Strip, Palestine.

Construction of the hospital began in 2011 on 16,000 square meters of land donated by the government of Gaza.[1][2] The project cost IDR 126 billion and was funded by donations from Indonesian people and organizations such as the Indonesian Red Cross Society and Muhammadiyah, collected through the Indonesian humanitarian organization Medical Emergency Rescue Committee.[3][4] Indonesian Vice-president Jusuf Kalla inaugurated the hospital on January 9, 2016.[1]
Muhammadiyah is second largest Islamic organization in Indonesia, older than state of Saudi Arabia. Muhammadiyah leaders for long have always become Indonesian Education Ministers (only exception is on second Jokowi administration where he picked Gojek founder as Minister of Education) , while the biggest Islamic organization in Indonesia, NU, has always become the ministers of religious affairs and manage huge stated madrasah and Islamic state university

Indonesian Armed Force Commander during Revolution war comes from Muhammadiyah, General Soedirman

Muhammadiyah (Arabic: محمدية, romanized: Muḥammadiyyah, lit. 'followers of Muhammad'); officially Muhammadiyah Society (Indonesian: Persyarikatan Muhammadiyah) is a major Islamic non-governmental organization in Indonesia.[2] The organization was founded in 1912 by Ahmad Dahlan in the city of Yogyakarta as a reformist socioreligious movement, advocating ijtihad - individual interpretation of Qur'an and Sunnah, as opposed to Taqlid - conformity to the traditional interpretations propounded by the ulama.[3] Since its establishment, Muhammadiyah has adopted a reformist platform mixing religious and secular education,[4] primarily as a way to promote the upward mobility of Muslims toward a 'modern' community and to purify Indonesian Islam of local syncretic practices.[4] It continues to support local culture and promote religious tolerance in Indonesia, while a few of its higher education institutions are attended mostly by non-Muslims, especially in East Nusa Tenggara and Papua provinces. The group also runs a large chain of charity hospitals,[2] and operated 128 universities as of the late 1990s.[5]

Yusuf Kalla is regarded as respected Islamist leader in Indonesia, Vice President for Susilo Bambang Yudhoyono (first term) and Joko Widodo administration (first term).
 
The West: Putin/Assad are not allowed to strike hospitals!... Only our friend Israel is allowed to do that.
 
Reporting from Indonesian NGO Merc who manage the hospital. Indonesian medical volunters are reported still in healthy condition.

 

