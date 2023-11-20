Indonesia Hospital
(Arabic
: المستشفى الإندونيسي) is a hospital located in Bait Lahia
, North Gaza Governorate
, Gaza Strip
, Palestine
.
Construction of the hospital began in 2011 on 16,000 square meters of land donated by the government of Gaza
.[1][2]
The project cost IDR
126 billion and was funded by donations from Indonesian people
and organizations such as the Indonesian Red Cross Society
and Muhammadiyah,
collected through the Indonesian humanitarian organization Medical Emergency Rescue Committee.[3][4]
Indonesian Vice-president Jusuf Kalla
inaugurated the hospital on January 9, 2016.[1]
Muhammadiyah is second largest Islamic organization in Indonesia, older than state of Saudi Arabia. Muhammadiyah leaders for long have always become Indonesian Education Ministers (only exception is on second Jokowi administration where he picked Gojek founder as Minister of Education) , while the biggest Islamic organization in Indonesia, NU, has always become the ministers of religious affairs and manage huge stated madrasah and Islamic state university
Indonesian Armed Force Commander during Revolution war comes from Muhammadiyah, General Soedirman
Muhammadiyah
(Arabic
: محمدية, romanized
: Muḥammadiyyah
, lit.
'followers of Muhammad
'); officially Muhammadiyah Society
(Indonesian
: Persyarikatan Muhammadiyah
) is a major Islamic non-governmental organization
in Indonesia
.[2]
The organization was founded in 1912 by Ahmad Dahlan
in the city of Yogyakarta
as a reformist
socioreligious movement, advocating ijtihad
- individual interpretation of Qur'an
and Sunnah
, as opposed to Taqlid
- conformity to the traditional interpretations propounded by the ulama
.[3]
Since its establishment, Muhammadiyah has adopted a reformist platform mixing religious and secular education,[4]
primarily as a way to promote the upward mobility of Muslims
toward a 'modern' community and to purify Indonesian Islam of local syncretic
practices.[4]
It continues to support local culture and promote religious tolerance in Indonesia, while a few of its higher education institutions are attended mostly by non-Muslims, especially in East Nusa Tenggara
and Papua
provinces. The group also runs a large chain of charity hospitals,[2]
and operated 128 universities as of the late 1990s.[5]
Yusuf Kalla is regarded as respected Islamist leader in Indonesia, Vice President for Susilo Bambang Yudhoyono (first term) and Joko Widodo administration (first term).