Muhammadiyah is second largest Islamic organization in Indonesia, older than state of Saudi Arabia. Muhammadiyah leaders for long have always become Indonesian Education Ministers (only exception is on second Jokowi administration where he picked Gojek founder as Minister of Education) , while the biggest Islamic organization in Indonesia, NU, has always become the ministers of religious affairs and manage huge stated madrasah and Islamic state universityIndonesian Armed Force Commander during Revolution war comes from Muhammadiyah, General Soedirman Arabic : محمدية, romanized lit. 'followers of Muhammad '); officially) is a major Islamic non-governmental organization in Indonesia [2] The organization was founded in 1912 by Ahmad Dahlan in the city of Yogyakarta as a reformist socioreligious movement, advocating- individual interpretation ofand, as opposed to- conformity to the traditional interpretations propounded by the [3] Since its establishment, Muhammadiyah has adopted a reformist platform mixing religious and secular education, [4] primarily as a way to promote the upward mobility of Muslims toward a 'modern' community and to purify Indonesian Islam of local syncretic practices. [4] It continues to support local culture and promote religious tolerance in Indonesia, while a few of its higher education institutions are attended mostly by non-Muslims, especially in East Nusa Tenggara and Papua provinces. The group also runs a large chain of charity hospitals, [2] and operated 128 universities as of the late 1990s. [5] Yusuf Kalla is regarded as respected Islamist leader in Indonesia, Vice President for Susilo Bambang Yudhoyono (first term) and Joko Widodo administration (first term).