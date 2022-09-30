What's new

At 810 km, India overtakes Japan in length of metro rail projects: Union minister Puri

At 810 km, India overtakes Japan in length of metro rail projects: Union minister Puri​

Hardeep Singh Puri was speaking at the inauguration of Phase-1 of the Ahmedabad Metro in the presence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

By: Express News Service
September 30, 2022 5:41:58 pm

Union Minister for Housing and Urban Affairs, Hardeep Singh Puri said India, with 810 km of metro rail, has overtaken Japan with regard to the length of Metro projects.

“After the inauguration of Ahmedabad Metro, the coverage of metro rail in India reaches 810 km. It is a matter of pride that India is among leading countries with respect to the total length of metro rail,” Puri said, adding that the country has not only overtaken Japan, but also has 982 km of metro rail under construction. He was speaking at the inauguration of Phase-1 of the Ahmedabad Metro, where Prime Minister Narendra Modi was also present.

“Once this (982 km) finishes, India will overtake South Korea and the United States and will reach the second position in the world. I am expecting this to happen within the next one to two years,” he said.

Puri said the metro rail network in India was limited to 248 km between 2002 and 2014. “The first modern network was started in Delhi by the Vajpayee government in 2002. Till 2014, the Metro network expanded only by 248 km. Prime Minister Narendra Modi, when you took over the development of the nation in May 2014, there has been mentionable progress in the development of Metro,” Puri underlined.

Talking about urban development in India, he said, “From 2004 to 2014, only Rs 1.57 lakh crore was invested in urban development. But over the last eight years, Rs 16.5 lakh crore has been invested. It is about 10 times more.”

The Union minister added that Ahmedabad will become India’s seventh mega city by 2030.

Sounds good, but if being put in the context, Shanghai city's metro rail, maglev excluded, is 831KM, beating India's whole country'a combined metro rail length hands down.

Beijing's city's metro rail length is 1148KM, currently ranks the first in China.

Currently 45 Chinese cities run city metro subways.
 
Sounds good, but if being put in the context, Shanghai city's metro rail, maglev excluded, is 831KM, beating India's whole country'a combined metro rail length hands down.

Beijing's city's metro rail length is 1148KM, currently ranks the first in China.

Currently 45 Chinese cities run city metro subways.
I don't think India can overtake China ever in lenth of metro rail. Bcz both nations has similar population but China has more area than India.
But Im pretty confident to overtake USA soon.
 
I don't think India can overtake China ever in lenth of metro rail. Bcz both nations has similar population but China has more area than India.
But Im pretty confident to overtake USA soon.
Could happen, Japan is a sunset empire, you guys should set your goals a bit higher, beating Japan in anything is nothing now.
 
Could happen, Japan is a sunset empire, you guys should set your goals a bit higher, beating Japan in anything is nothing now.
Already set. We have just started working on infrastructure since 2014 only. There has been a lot of change in last 8 years.
BTW democracy is big hurdle sometimes in progressive projects.
Govt can't take any decision without facing protests and opposition backlash.
 
I don't think India can overtake China ever in lenth of metro rail. Bcz both nations has similar population but China has more area than India.
But Im pretty confident to overtake USA soon.
We aren't limiting ourselves to metroes but are expanding to high speed RRTS metro lines and broad gauge metroes in various cities. Add to that the Metrolites in 50 cities under works which are not counted as metro in India. Delhi NCR alone has 700+ km of RRTS lines under works.
 
“Once this (982 km) finishes, India will overtake South Korea and the United States and will reach the second position in the world. I am expecting this to happen within the next one to two years,” he said.
US will stick to their century old metro system forever.
 
This is a good news but Japan is a small country and compared to India so not a big achievement. Lot more metro has yet to come.
 
indians are always impressed with long irrelevant details but not with quality.
 
I just knew that the subway in Japan is only 810km long…
 
No surprise, their current GDP is lower than their's in 1995
My hometown, Changsha, Hunan Province, has an 800km subway.

Moreover, the urban areas of Changsha, Zhuzhou and Xiangtan are connected, the other two cities also have hundreds of kilometers of subways connected with Changsha's subways.

The three urban agglomerations in eastern Hunan alone surpassed Japan. Japan is really a sunset country.
 
its made life a lot more convenient for a lot of people in India

and is actually a very efficient and cheap way to get around and beat the traffic.
 
My hometown, Changsha, Hunan Province, has an 800km subway.

Moreover, the urban areas of Changsha, Zhuzhou and Xiangtan are connected, the other two cities also have hundreds of kilometers of subways connected with Changsha's subways.

The three urban agglomerations in eastern Hunan alone surpassed Japan. Japan is really a sunset country.
文革之後，中國改革開放，逐步崛起，應了《推背圖》第44象的推演。不過，第44象的卦象為「未濟」卦，預示中國的崛起將不會一帆風順。所以，緊接着的第45象推演說，中國實現崛起之前，將遭遇一場戰爭。讖語說：「有客西來，至東而止。木火金水，洗此大恥。」頌詩說：「炎運宏開世界同，金烏隱匿白洋中。從此不敢稱雄長，兵氣全銷運已終。」金聖嘆批注說：「此象於太平之世復見兵戎，當在海洋之上，自此之後，更臻盛世矣。」有學者據此推演，21世紀中日必有一戰；而中國將打敗日本，雪洗百年恥辱。讖語「木火金水」這一句，五行缺土，預示未來的中日之戰，將因領土之爭而起。過去百餘年間，日本曾發動兩場侵華戰爭。近年中日衝突再度激化；日本正在重新武装，修改和平憲法；兩國在東海和釣魚島的爭端，將演變為戰爭。

不過，苗元一另有解讀。他認為，第45象主卦是山水蒙卦；山水蒙卦上面有一艮，艮在東北；下面有一坎，坎代表戰爭；所以東北亞將發生戰爭。此象的圖畫是兩個軍人手握長矛，騰空而起。所以這場戰爭將以空戰為主。讖語「木火金水」，代表核武器；亥屬水，木加水即為「核」；火金則是武器。朝核問題將成為這場戰爭的導火線。戰爭可能在未來10年內爆發。中、美、俄、日和南北韓，都將捲入。經過這一戰，中國將成為真正的超級大國。
古今中外，各種預測學層出不窮，各擅勝場。但即使在科技高度發達的今天，要準確預測未來也極其困難。站在科學主義立場來看，《推背圖》不過是古代讖緯之學的餘緒，缺乏科學根據。不過，科學並不能解釋所有問題；像國運預測這種學問，即非經驗科學所能勝任，這就為《推背圖》這類預言書留下了英雄用武之地。

作者：施純志。畢業於廈門大學中文系。香港資深傳媒人。業餘從事中國古代文化研習。

 

