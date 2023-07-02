Assam To Get Its 1st Underwater Railroad Tunnel Across Brahmaputra Soon - News18 The tunnel will reduce the distance between Numaligarh and Gohpur from 220 kilometres to 33 kilometres.

Assam’s first underwater railroad tunnel will be built between Numaligarh and Gohpur, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma has said. The project will cost around Rs 6,000 crore. The tender for the project will open on July 4 and is expected that construction of the tunnel will start during the tenure of the current CM. It will be built under the Brahmaputra River and will be around 35 kilometres long.While addressing a public gathering, the Assam CM said, “I have a dream, will it be possible to construct a tunnel under Brahmaputra which can accommodate both rails as well as motor?" He added that the high command in Delhi has asked him about constructing the tunnel under the Brahmaputra River. PM Narendra Modi has approved the project.The chief minister said that there will be two separate tunnels as part of the project. Trains will travel on one while motor vehicles will travel on the other. It will adjoin the two areas- Numaligarh and Gohpur. Currently, the distance between both areas is 220 kilometres and it takes about 5-6 hours to travel. But after the construction of the underwater railroad tunnel, the distance will be reduced to 33 kilometres and the journey will be completed in 40 minutes. With the construction of this tunnel, the south and north areas of Brahmaputra will come close and it will also make the journey to Arunachal Pradesh easier.Himanta Biswa Sarma said that the tender for the underwater railroad tunnel will begin on July 4 to prepare its Detailed Project Report (DPR). “If everything goes well, the construction will start during (my) tenure," he added. The next Assembly elections in Assam will take place in 2026, and if everything goes as per the plan, then it will become the state’s first underwater railroad tunnel.