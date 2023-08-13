What's new

Assam: Four boys arrested in Kokrajhar minor rape case

Guwahati: Four minor boys have been arrested in western Assam‘s Kokrajhar district for allegedly of raping a minor girl and issuing death threats to dissuade her from disclosing the incident, police said.


Assam DGP GP Singh on Friday night confirmed the arrest of four minors in connection with the incident. The alleged rape took place around 2 months ago on the banks of the Champa river in Kokrajhar.


DGP Singh said the victim’s mother had filed a complaint regarding the incident that occurred two months at the Salakati Outpost on Friday afternoon.


“Around two months ago, her minor daughter was subjected to gang rape by four individuals at approximately 3 pm on the banks of the Champa River while she was bathing. The accused threatened her to keep the matter confidential. However, she disclosed the incident to her mother today,” DGP Singh said.


According to Singh, following the complaint, law enforcement initiated an investigation and successfully identified and apprehended all four accused individuals.


“The four accused have been identified and taken into custody. They are all individuals in conflict with the law who are minors. Their ages and other particulars are being verified, and appropriate legal measures are being undertaken,” Singh wrote on Twitter.

The ages and identities of the accused are currently under verification, and the appropriate legal measures are being taken in accordance with the law.


Due to the involvement of minors, the identities of all parties involved are being kept confidential.

Assam: Four boys arrested in Kokrajhar minor rape case

Four minor boys have been arrested in western Assam's Kokrajhar district for allegedly of raping a minor girl and issuing death threats.
