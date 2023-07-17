Assam CM Himanta Now Blames Miya Muslims for Price Rise, Threatens to 'Vacate' Markets Not for the first time, the CM posited members of the Miya Muslim community against 'Assamese' people. He said he would personally ensure that markets under flyovers – where Miya community members usually sell vegetables – are vacated.

Not for the first time, the CM posited members of the Miya Muslim community against 'Assamese' people. He said he would personally ensure that markets under flyovers – where Miya community members usually sell vegetables – are vacated.Assam CM Himanta Now Blames Miya Muslims for Price Rise, Threatens to 'Vacate' MarketsNot for the first time, the CM posited members of the Miya Muslim community against 'Assamese' people. He said he would personally ensure that markets under flyovers – where Miya community members usually sell vegetables – are vacated.New Delhi: Assam chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma has now blamed the Miya Muslim community in the state for the rise in the price of vegetables.‘Miya’ was originally a pejorative term used to refer to Bengali-origin Muslims in Assam. They have been targeted multiple times along ethnic and religious lines by a line of politics that posits them against ‘rightful’ residents of the land. Miya activists have embraced this term as an act of defiance.The latest attack from the chief minister was reported first by BBC Hindi.“Who are the people who have increased the prices of vegetables now? It is Miya sellers who are selling vegetables at higher rates,” he said, according to the Hindi report. Himanta had been asked by reporters as to why the price of vegetables in Guwahati had reached sky high levels.Later in the same report he is quoted as having said, “Miya traders are charging high prices for vegetables from Assamese people in Guwahati, while the price of vegetables is lesser in the villages. If Assamese seller had been selling vegetables today, they would never have charged more from their fellow Assamese.”Himanta also told reporters that he would personally get vegetable markets under flyovers vacated, so that “Assamese boys” could get employment opportunities, the report said. At present, most of the people selling vegetables and fruits under the flyovers of Guwahati are Muslims from the Miya community.Himanta also appeared to blame Muslim drivers of public transport for celebrating Eid.“We all have seen how the movement of buses in Guwahati city reduces during Eid. Less crowds are seen. Because most of the bus and cab drivers are from the Miyan community,” he said.Earlier, All India United Democratic Front president and Lok Sabha MP Badruddin Ajmal had said that Assam is incomplete without the Miya community.Himanta responded, saying that Ajmal had “insulted the Assamese community” by making such remarks.Last year, two days after it was inaugurated, a ‘Miya Museum’ in Assam’s Goalpara district was sealed and the owner of the museum was taken into custody. The museum was set up by Mohor Ali, president of the All Assam Miya Parishad, in a home which had been allotted to him under the Prime Minister Awas Yojna.Himanta had, immediately afterwards, made strong and divisive remarks against the museum and the items put on display.“How can they claim that the plough is their identity? It has been used by all farmers in the state for ages. It is only the lungi that they can claim as their own.”Here too, he posited “Assamese people” against the Miya community, calling on them to think.