Assam: 10 year old boy found dead at BJP MP RAJDEEP ROY's house

Assam: Minor Boy Found Hanging At BJP MP Rajdeep Roy's House In Silchar​

The boy was living with his mother at the residence of the legislator for a couple of years, they hail from the Palong Ghat area and had shifted for better education of the children. The police said that the investigation is going on.

Outlook Web Desk
down

UPDATED: 27 AUG 2023 11:31 AM​


The body of a 10-year-old boy was recovered from the residence of Bharatiya Janata Party MP Rajdeep Roy in Assam on Saturday. The boy was the son of the domestic help at the house and they have been living there for a couple of years.


Cachar Additional Superintendent of Police Subrata Sen told PTI that they found the body with a cloth wrapped around his neck.

Sen visited the residence after receiving the information and told the media, "The body was sent to Silchar Medical College and Hospital for postmortem examination. We are investigating the matter."
The police also informed that the mother of the victim was working at the house of the BJP leader for more than two years and they hail from a remote area of the Cachar district. The boy was studying in class 5 and living with his mother and elder sister at the Silchar residence.

What did BJP MP Rajdeep Roy say about the incident?​

According to a report by HT, the BJP MP told the media that he rushed to his home when he heard about the incident and the police broke the door of the room where the incident took place as it was locked from inside. He reportedly then said, "He was taken to a nearby hospital and the doctors tried to save him but it was too late. He was declared dead by the doctors."
The police suspected the case to be suicide from their primary observation and reportedly the family members said that the boy was angry with his mother for not getting a mobile phone. The BJP MP told the media, "His mother went to buy some groceries with my daughter and before that, the boy asked her to give her mobile phone which she refused. She was out for around 40 minutes. When she returned, she found that the door of the room was closed from inside."

"Though initial investigations are suggesting that it could be a case of suicide, I am not sure about it. I have talked to the top cops in the district and asked them to investigate the matter thoroughly," Roy reportedly said.
Further talking about the victim, Roy told HT, "I saw his handwriting and also interacted with him a few times. He had good knowledge… This death is a personal loss to me and my family is shocked."
The police have said that the investigation is underway and that people have been cooperating with them so far.

