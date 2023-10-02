What's new

ASML to establish a base in Japan in support of Rapidus

Hamartia Antidote

Hamartia Antidote

ELITE MEMBER
Joined
Nov 17, 2013
Messages
34,376
Reaction score
30
Country
United States
Location
United States
www.digitimes.com

ASML to establish a base in Japan in support of Rapidus

The Dutch company ASML, which manufactures EUV lithography equipment and other types of photolithography equipment, has decided to establish a support base for semiconductor production in the vicinity of Chitose City, Hokkaido, Japan, in the latter half of 2024. This location is where the...
www.digitimes.com

1_b.jpg

The Dutch company ASML, which manufactures EUV lithography equipment and other types of photolithography equipment, has decided to establish a support base for semiconductor production in the vicinity of Chitose City, Hokkaido, Japan, in the latter half of 2024. This location is where the Rapidus factory is being built, aiming to achieve 2nm mass production.


According to reports from Kyodo News and Nikkei, amid geopolitical tensions, Japan is strengthening its domestic semiconductor production, leading to various semiconductor-related companies from different countries setting up operations in Japan.

ASML's EUV lithography equipment are essential for commercializing chips below 5-7nm. Therefore, in order to support Rapidus, which plans to trial-produce 2 nm chips in 2025, ASML will establish a presence in the latter half of 2024 with around 40–50 technical personnel to assist in setting up EUV lithography equipment in the new factory and provide subsequent maintenance support.

If Rapidus begins production, Japan will become the fifth country to introduce EUV lithography equipment, joining the United States, Taiwan, South Korea, and Ireland.

In addition to Hokkaido, ASML is also assisting TSMC in the construction of a 12-inch wafer factory in Kumamoto, Japan. In September 2023, ASML relocated its technical support base to Kumamoto and increased the number of engineers fourfold, from about 10 to approximately 40. Over the next five years, starting in 2023, ASML plans to increase its personnel in Japan by 40%, from the current 400 people to around 560 people by around 2028.

Apart from ASML, Applied Materials also plans to increase its workforce in Japan by 60%. To support Rapidus, Lam Research will establish a semiconductor equipment logistics base in Hokkaido. Belgium's microelectronics research center, Imec, is also planning to establish new bases in Tokyo and Hokkaido.

To prepare for the launch of a 2nm chip trial production line in 2025, Rapidus is rapidly constructing a factory in Chitose City, Hokkaido. According to the architectural project outline submitted by Rapidus to the Hokkaido government, the first factory under construction, "IIM-1," has a floor area of approximately 54,000 square meters, is four stories high with a height of about 31 meters, and has a total usage area of 159,000 square meters, including electrical facilities.

"IIM-1" is expected to introduce 2 nm chip trial production equipment by December 2024, with the trial production line starting operations in April 2025.

The land for the second factory, "IIM-2," next to "IIM-1," has also been reserved. It is planned to be built after 2 nm chip mass production begins in 2027, for the production of chips below 2nm.
 

Similar threads

Hamartia Antidote
Japan's PM hints at semiconductor subsidies as part of wider growth plan [including a fab using IBM's historic 🏆 world's first 2nm wafer tech]
Replies
12
Views
261
Song Hong
Song Hong
Song Hong
Japan semiconductor industry only capable of 40nm process
2
Replies
23
Views
610
Han Patriot
H
beijingwalker
China to receive first homegrown lithography machine this year, western sanctions spur and accelerate China's chip self-sufficiency
2 3 4
Replies
56
Views
2K
sinait
S
Nan Yang
China plans to build a giant chip factory driven by particle accelerator
Replies
0
Views
90
Nan Yang
Nan Yang
GreatHanWarrior
ASML EUV Shipments Can Drop By 30% In 2024 Due To Low 3nm Demand Warns Analyst
Replies
0
Views
30
GreatHanWarrior
GreatHanWarrior

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Back
Top Bottom