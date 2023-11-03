What's new

ASML aims to install 600 DUV machines in China by 2025, China contributes to 46% of ASML's sales in 3Q, 2023 globally

beijingwalker

beijingwalker

ELITE MEMBER
Joined
Nov 4, 2011
Messages
64,820
Reaction score
-55
Country
China
Location
China

ASML aims to install 600 DUV machines in China by 2025, China contributes to 46% of ASML's sales in 3Q, 2023 globally​

Judy Lin, DIGITIMES Asia, Taipei
Friday 3 November 20230

2_b.jpg

Credit: DIGITIMES

China contributed towards 46% of Dutch semiconductor equipment manufacturer ASML's system sales in 3Q23, while revenues in China grew 82% from Q2.

www.digitimes.com

ASML aims to install 600 DUV machines in China by 2025

China contributed towards in 3Q23, while revenues in China grew 82% from Q2. Such stunning growth makes one wonder: how many ASML lithography machines are already installed in China?
www.digitimes.com
 

Similar threads

Hamartia Antidote
SCMP: Advanced chip in Huawei Mate 60 Pro smartphone produced on ASML DUV machines: sources
2
Replies
17
Views
443
Han Patriot
H
beijingwalker
Can China Leapfrog ASML in Its Quest for Semiconductor Self-Reliance?
Replies
0
Views
201
beijingwalker
beijingwalker
GreatHanWarrior
ASML EUV Shipments Can Drop By 30% In 2024 Due To Low 3nm Demand Warns Analyst
Replies
0
Views
198
GreatHanWarrior
GreatHanWarrior
B
SMIC supplier moves China one small step closer to chip self-sufficiency with purchase of used ASML system
Replies
1
Views
986
Fawadqasim1
Fawadqasim1
onebyone
BYD aims to dominate China’s electric car market with a trillion yuan in sales by 2025
Replies
0
Views
746
onebyone
onebyone

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Back
Top Bottom