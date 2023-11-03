ASML aims to install 600 DUV machines in China by 2025, China contributes to 46% of ASML's sales in 3Q, 2023 globally​

beijingwalker
ASML aims to install 600 DUV machines in China by 2025, China contributes to 46% of ASML's sales in 3Q, 2023 globallyJudy Lin, DIGITIMES Asia, Taipei
Friday 3 November 20230
Credit: DIGITIMES
China contributed towards 46% of Dutch semiconductor equipment manufacturer ASML's system sales in 3Q23, while revenues in China grew 82% from Q2.
ASML aims to install 600 DUV machines in China by 2025
Such stunning growth makes one wonder: how many ASML lithography machines are already installed in China?
www.digitimes.com