What's new

"Asking an Indian to define what is India is like asking LGTV to define what is a Woman"

arjunk said:
I want this quote to be remembered forever. Just like PDF invented the term Gangu, this term quote be immortalised by PDF. Spread it everywhere on Twitter, Facebook, Reddit, etc.

Click to expand...
Well it's pretty simple it's country in south Asia with you international boarders and 1000s yr of history

A progressive liberal country with no official language, religion, or sect making those issues irrelevant (which is bigger issue in Pakistan with language sect and religion been source of tension, {don't get me wrong I think we should be Islamic country officially})

It's a democracy, world largest democracy
 
ziaulislam said:
it's country in south Asia with you international boarders
Click to expand...
But they try to claim the Indus Valley civilisation, Gandhara civilisation, and many other things made well outside of these borders, saying they were part of India

The Indian government officially claims India is a 100,000 year old country (Humans first arrived in India 65,000 years ago).
 
arjunk said:
But they try to claim the Indus Valley civilisation, Gandhara civilisation, and many other things made well outside of these borders, saying they were part of India

The Indian government officially claims India is a 100,000 year old country (Humans first arrived in India 65,000 years ago).
Click to expand...
There is no hard data to support anything

Archeology is changing field
I won't be surprised if they find older civilization then Indus in India
The situation was favourable on plans of ganga.

What should worry Pakistan is what modi said.

The way things are going Pakistan will end up on its own
 
Too much obsession is not good for people's health.

People too much love "India" here, usually wake up after a dream about India, and open a new thread... with a fancy title.
 
Last edited:
ziaulislam said:
There is no hard data to support anything

Archeology is changing field
I won't be surprised if they find older civilization then Indus in India
The situation was favourable on plans of ganga.

What should worry Pakistan is what modi said.

The way things are going Pakistan will end up on its own
Click to expand...
Aren't majority of the Indus Valley Civilisation sites already exist in India, including the oldest and the largest IVC site? And Indus river flows from India to Pakistan?
1688213000389.png

1688213164910.png
 
CallSignMaverick said:
Aren't most of the Indus Valley Civilisation sites in India, including the oldest and the largest IVC site? And Indus river flows from India to Pakistan?
View attachment 936028
View attachment 936030
Click to expand...
IVC folks were Dravidians who had nothing to do with Pakistani and Indian bhaiyye log.


theprint.in

2500 BC Rakhigarhi skeletons have no traces of ‘Aryan gene’, finds DNA study

Study examined DNA of skeletons found in Rakhigarhi, an Indus Valley Civilisation site in Haryana, and found no traces of R1a1, or Central Asian ‘steppe’, gene.
theprint.in theprint.in
 
arjunk said:
I want this quote to be remembered forever. Just like PDF invented the term Gangu, this term quote be immortalised by PDF. Spread it everywhere on Twitter, Facebook, Reddit, etc.

Click to expand...


So???? By calling us Gangu, showing us low as much as you wish for being a proud Hindu majority democratic nation and so many other attributes that are really nice to hear, what have you accomplished in the last 75 years??

You may popularise any term you wish, but India and its situation is unhooked wrt to Pakistan since the time MMS liberalized our economy in 1990. It is our mindset to adopt and accept differences that will always stand out from others in South Asia for a quite good time. We may have far behind wrt to China or other Western nations wrt growth and influence, but definitely, will be in the higher side wrt other nations in South Asia.
 

Similar threads

A
How to spot an inferiority complex stricken Indian Hindu on Social Media
2 3
Replies
35
Views
1K
ThunderCat
ThunderCat
Neelo
Why Pakistan Needs Language Laws
2 3 4 5
Replies
64
Views
2K
Khan-01
K
Clutch
Why are white people Expats when the rest of us are Immigrants or Migrants?
2
Replies
16
Views
714
zectech
zectech
Mirzali Khan
Showbaaz asks UAE to FACILITATE talks on KASHMIR
3 4 5 6 7 8
Replies
118
Views
6K
MirageBlue
MirageBlue
muhammadhafeezmalik
Daak : Letters of love & longingness to Lahore, from Chandigarh India
Replies
1
Views
304
PakFactor
P

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Back
Top Bottom