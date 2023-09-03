Asim Munir's Malacca Cane

when not

“Do not forget that the armed forces are the servants of the people. You do not make national policy; it is we, the civilians, who decide these issues and it is your duty to carry out these tasks with which you are entrusted.”​

Purpose of this thread is to highlight a- the(The Stick) in the hands of the Chief of Army Staff. The basic ethics, when to carry andto carry it and we'll try to see the mindset & psychology of current COAS.The Malacca Cane or command stick is given to Chief of Army staff as a symbolic mean. Its perceived that COAS must carry it while receiving a guard of honor and witnessing the parade. COAS can carry it in military setups, garrison visits, army command meetings and other military functions.The rule book and the basic ethics demands that Army Chiefcarry the Malacca Cane when meetingof Pakistan or foreign Countries andof the other countries.However, Gen Asim Munir showed lack of basic ethics as he is always carrying it even when meeting President, Prime ministers of Pakistan or other countries.Few examples:He is carrying it against the rule book while meeting with Vice Premier of China.Carrying the Malacca cane against the rule book while meeting with PresidentThese were just two examples. He has always seen carrying it while meeting with higher state or foreign officials. This shows the mindset that how much respect or value he gives to officials much higher than his official rank of 22th grade officer. Not to mention that Gen Sahab was made COAS after his retirement and more importantly his appointment was done by the PDM govt which is now proven to be installed for the foreign power's interests. Any appointments by the govt that's formed via foreign power influence is illegal as the govt setup itself was illegal.Two most obviousare still continuing.Cantonments were designed to enforce British Raj. These were specifically located near cities to control local population and project power and crush any freedom rebellion instantly in the city next to it. The British Colonials were the original residents of the Cantonments before 1947.In the post colonial era around the world, armed forces are never kept near cities, so no military official can ever misuse the power and they respect all laws when entering into the cities. The military base within proximity of city is considered a cowardly act by professional forces of the world as it suggests that a military is using civilians as a shield. You will NEVER see military vehicles or soldiers with guns in any civilized city of the world. As the military is never present in the city or in its proximity. The entire military bases are far away from civilian population.Today almost entire Pakistan Army is residing inside the city cantonments. (exception to very few border checkposts)Pak army inherited this from Britishers as well. Given the same colonial structure of Pakistan Army (The cantonments and all operational involvement in the civil matters), the stick in the hand of COAS 24/7 could act psychologically for the chief. Seeing the current brutality on old, young, women, children, cancer patients, journalists, businessmen and everyone else is unheard of. All that just because of chief's political affiliation is different. That's why when trying to read the psychology of COAS the following Proverb feels on the spot:“If the only tool you have is a hammer, you tend to see every problem as a nail.”Anyways, these are darkest times on Pakistan with no chances of revival anytime sooner. The treachery done by General Bajwa by toppling country's own govt for foreign power interests is far bigger than Mir Jaffar or Mir Saddiq could ever have done. Ironically our Nation's worst traitors were always cheif of army staffs - from Gen Yahya - Gen Zia, to Bajwa. Yet they had audacity to call the real patriots as traitors like Fatima Jinnah - sister of the founder of the nation. I wonder how can the institution expect respect when their chiefs notable actions include murdering Arshad Shareef and abducting and torturing citizens.There is no country on earth that is progressing along with de-facto military rule OR Generals with lot of power. The basic recipe to disaster and destruction of any nation is when its military gets out of its constitutional boundary. Founder of the nation Muhammad Ali Jinnah stressed most about civilian supremacy.― Muhammad Ali Jinnah