Asif Zardari lambasts previous govt for 'not working for people'

NAWABSHAH: Former president and Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) co-Chairman Asif Ali Zardari on Tuesday lambasted the PML-N-led previous government for ‘not working for the people of Pakistan’, ARY News reported.

The Pakistan People’s Party-Parliamentarians chief made these remarks during a meeting with notables of his tribe from Nawabshah at Zardari House.
https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1719369066585211244

Speaking during the meeting, the former president said that his party had always worked for betterment of the people of Pakistan.

Asif Zardari maintained that he made PML-N Shehbaz Sharif the prime minister, but the latter did not deliver.

Referring to the development front, Zardari vowed to establish an agriculture university in Nawabshah.

“A hydro system will be installed on the canal to generate electricity to eliminate load shedding”, he added. He pointed out that the agricultural sector will flourish by improving the canal system.

The PPP leader further said that Nawabshah city will be expanded in view of the increasing population.
arynews.tv

