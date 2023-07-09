What's new

Asian Games: officials vote to allow 500 Russian, Belarusian athletes to compete in Hangzhou, but they can’t win medals

Up to 500 Russian and Belarusian athletes will be allowed to compete as neutrals at the Asian Games in China later this year, organisers said on Saturday.
Both countries have been excluded from many sports events since Moscow’s invasion of Ukraine in February 2022, though individual athletes have since been allowed to compete under certain restrictions.
The International Olympic Committee earlier this year said a pathway for their athletes’ participation in the Paris 2024 Olympic Games should be explored.
At a meeting in Bangkok, the General Assembly of the Olympic Council of Asia voted to allow a maximum of 500 competitors from the pariah countries to compete, so they could try and qualify for Paris.


“We propose to allow Russian and Belarusian independent athletes – again, independent athletes; 500 the quota – to compete in neutral flag as independent athletes,” Husain al-Musallam, the OCA’s director general, said.
Delegates attend the 42nd Olympic Council of Asia congress in Bangkok. Photo: Xinhua

Delegates attend the 42nd Olympic Council of Asia congress in Bangkok. Photo: Xinhua
He added that no politicians from Russia or Belarus would be invited to the Games – which start in Hangzhou in late September – and no symbols of either nation would be allowed.

The athletes also would not be in medal contention.
One of the world’s biggest multi-sport events, the Asian Games typically attracts more than 10,000 athletes from across the continent.
DAILY
SCMP Today: Intl Edition Newsletter
By submitting, you consent to receiving marketing emails from SCMP. If you don't want these, tick here




By registering, you agree to our T&C and Privacy Policy
The Hangzhou edition was expected to take place in September last year, but was postponed because of China’s strict Covid-19 rules.

Russian and Belarusian involvement at major events has met opposition in Europe, most vocally from Ukraine.

The IOC has made clear that such neutral participation will only apply to individuals, not team sports.
At the same meeting, Sheikh Talal Fahad Al Ahmad Al-Sabah of Kuwait became the third member of his influential family to become the OCA’s president, edging out Al-Musallam for the post.

The 54-year-old, son of the first OCA president Sheikh Fahad Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah, beat Al-Musallam 24-20.
Sheikh Talal succeeds his brother Sheikh Ahmad Fahad Al-Sabah, who led the organisation from 1991 to 2021 before stepping down following a guilty verdict against him in a Swiss forgery trial.
Former secretary general Randhir Singh of India had led the OCA as its acting president since 2021.

“I will follow the lead of my father and brother,” Sheikh Talal told the delegates after his victory. “We have been with Asia for more than 40 years. I promise you I will unite Asia again.”
Sheikh Talal takes over ahead of this year’s Asian Games, which run from September 23 to October 8.
Click to expand...
Source: https://www.scmp.com/sport/other-sp...usian-athletes-compete-hangzhou-they-cant-win

Welcome the russians and belarussians brothers and sisters to the Asian games!
Shame they can't win medals, oh well, but this means less competition for us LOL.
 
Click to expand...

Similar threads

beijingwalker
N.Korea has applied to send athletes to Asian Games in Hangzhou, China, this September, sources say
Replies
0
Views
192
beijingwalker
beijingwalker
C
Saudi Arabia to host the 2029 ASIAN WINTER GAMES at NEOM
Replies
6
Views
894
Corruptistan
C
beijingwalker
The Olympics was a success inside China. And that's the audience Beijing cares about. China beat US in final medal table
Replies
3
Views
639
Beidou2020
B
waz
Olympic games go full retard. Male trans lifter allowed to compete against women.
Replies
8
Views
695
Whitefalcon90
W
Indos
Qatar, Saudi Arabia bid to host 2030 Asian Games
2
Replies
22
Views
2K
Indos
Indos

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Back
Top Bottom