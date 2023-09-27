Asian games medal tally today

retaxis
|People's Republic of China (CHN)
|76
|43
|21
|140
|Republic of Korea (KOR)
|19
|18
|33
|70
|Japan (JPN)
|15
|27
|24
|66
|Uzbekistan (UZB)
|6
|10
|12
|28
|Thailand (THA)
|6
|3
|8
|17
|Hong Kong, China (HKG)
|5
|8
|14
|27
|India (IND)
|5
|7
|10
|22
|Indonesia (INA)
|3
|2
|7
|12
|Singapore (SGP)
|2
|3
|4
|9
|Chinese Taipei (TPE)
|2
|3
|4
|9
|I.R. Iran (IRI)
|1
|5
|9
|15
|Kazakhstan (KAZ)
|1
|2
|10
|13
|Malaysia (MAS)
|1
|2
|4
|7
|United Arab Emirates (UAE)
|1
|1
|3
|5
|Tajikistan (TJK)
|1
|1
|1
|3
|Kyrgyzstan (KGZ)
|1
|0
|2
|3
|Macau, China (MAC)
|1
|0
|2
|3