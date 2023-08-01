What's new

Asian games domination! Armored Core 6 YouTube gameplay beats Starfield and Cyberpunk in views

Armored Core 6 YouTube gameplay beats Starfield and Cyberpunk in views​

Armored Core 6's gameplay reveal has beaten out Starfield, Assassin's Creed Mirage, and more in terms of raw YouTube views for their showcases.
Armored Cored 6 is seeing Elden Ring and Dark Souls developer FromSoftware return to its mecha robot game series after a decade, and it looks like the Souls-like studio’s pedigree and renown over the last ten years is rubbing off on hype for Armored Core 6. With the Armored Core 6 release date closing in, the YouTube views don’t lie.

Before diving into the numbers, I want to make it clear that none of this is conclusive to overall sales or which of these games is more popular. It does show that FromSoftware, despite not making an Armored Core game in around a decade, has the fanbase to resurrect a series, however dead it may have seemed.

It should also be said that for a lot of us, Armored Core 6 is new, and these views were the first proper public showcase of Armored Core 6 gameplay we got. While games like Assassin’s Creed Mirage and Starfield are also new, we at least have a baseline of what to expect from them – for many of us, Armored Core is an unknown quantity.

Below I’ve put some of the big showcases for upcoming games, with Armored Core 6 coming in front of Starfield in terms of views, to my surprise. A lot of people probably watched the Starfield show during the Xbox live show though, so keep that in mind.

YouTube Thumbnail


  • Armored Core 6 gameplay preview – 3.3 million views (Wednesday, July 26)
  • Baldur’s Gate 3 release teaser – 610,000 views (Friday, July 7)
  • Assassin’s Creed Mirage gameplay walkthrough – 3.1 million views (Monday, June 12)
  • Avatar Frontiers of Pandora game overview – 2.3 million views (Monday, June 12)
  • Starfield Direct – 2.8 million views (Sunday, June 11)
  • Cyberpunk 2077 Phantom Liberty official trailer – 2.5 million views (Sunday, June 11)
The main takeaway here, for me, is that Armored Core has topped some of the biggest upcoming releases in terms of individual video views in just five days, while the others have been out a while, which is an impressive feat whatever way you look at it.

As of right now the Star Wars Outlaws extended gameplay from Ubisoft also has 3.3 million views, like AC6, but has been out for an extra few weeks.

It just goes to show that Armored Core 6 is of massive interest, with many new players coming at it from the angle of seeing FromSoftware’s skill and pedigree in the likes of Dark Souls, Bloodborne, Sekiro, and Elden Ring.

With Armored Core right around the corner, we’ve got everything you need to know about FromSoftware’s mecha game, like the Armored Core 6 length, and the best games like Dark Souls, if you want even more From-like goodness.
After Zelda ToTK, the japanese are gonna do it again!

Let's go Armored Core! One of my favorite franchises and setting in general.
 
REhorror said:
After Zelda ToTK, the japanese are gonna do it again!

Let's go Armored Core! One of my favorite franchises and setting in general.
I don't know why they didn't count Marvel Spiderman 2 Trailer which was released back in May, and racked up 5.9 mil in just a single day

1690852050725.png


1690852405275.png


9.6 millions view by Day 4, but then I strongly believe even these number mean nothing if Rockstar dropped Grand Theft Auto 6 Gameplay Trailer in December as the rumour said
 
Last edited:
REhorror said:
Maybe they ignores the licensed games, not sure.
Well, that's just weird, I mean, look at what the guy compare to.

On the other hand, as I said before, I think the most anticipated game now is probably Grand Theft Auto 6. Rockstar will most likely blow all these number away.......if only they ever release anything
 
jhungary said:
Well, that's just weird, I mean, look at what the guy compare to.

On the other hand, as I said before, I think the most anticipated game now is probably Grand Theft Auto 6. Rockstar will most likely blow all these number away.......if only they ever release anything
Yeah, maybe,
GTA6 will not come out this year anyway, so no worry!

This year, the japanese again rules.
 
REhorror said:
Yeah, maybe,
GTA6 will not come out this year anyway, so no worry!

This year, the japanese again rules.
GTA VI should be coming in next year, so by that time frame people speculate Rockstar should release something about game play Late 2023 if they want to release them in Late 2024, judging by how RS done with GTAV releases, the game was released on Sept 17 2013, the trailer come out on YT Nov 2011.

I am not a fan of AC6, but I will tell you what I am waiting for, I am waiting on AC8 but not that AC, you should know what I meant
 
jhungary said:
GTA VI should be coming in next year, so by that time frame people speculate Rockstar should release something about game play Late 2023 if they want to release them in Late 2024, judging by how RS done with GTAV releases, the game was released on Sept 17 2013, the trailer come out on YT Nov 2011.

I am not a fan of AC6, but I will tell you what I am waiting for, I am waiting on AC8 but not that AC, you should know what I meant
You mean Ace Combat right?
Yeah, I think it's gonna be revealed after Armored Core 6, since it's a sort of mecha game, Bandai doesn't want competitor at the same time to absorb sales.
 

