Asian Athletics Champion - Bangkok 2023 - Medal tally

So the Asian Athletics Championship has ended last Sunday.
Here's the medal tally:
Asian Athletics Championships 2023: India Medal Winners List and Medal Tally (updated)

Asian Athletics Championships 2023: Full list of India Medal Winners and Medal Tally
First, surprised at the lead of Japan, it seems they are bringing their best, and a revival of Japan's athletics force.

But my most surprise is India's growth, look at that amount of Silver, holy crap. And India's total medal tally even surpasses China.

It's very obvious Indian men and women are getting much stronger and faster than before, China Japan and Korea beware!
 
