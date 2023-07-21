What's new

Asian Americans Hate China, Love America

CIA Mole

CIA Mole

In the land of jungle freedom, aka. America even if Asian American say nothing, they are already the target of barbaric attacks from other Americans. Dare they speak the truth? And do they have other choices?. America is their home for generations, China is not.

If the US turns into another version of Honduras or El Salvador, i am pretty sure they would still say the same.
 
Do they love North Korea ?
No, they just love China, they believe both South and North Korea are foreign countries.

Conversations with Chinese Korean youth suggest as much. Indeed, when asked to reflect on their Korean identity, a common response is borderline incredulity: “Why? We are Chinese.”
thediplomat.com

How Beijing Turned Koreans Into Chinese

Beijing’s success at fostering national unity has most ethnic Koreans in northeast China identifying as Chinese.
thediplomat.com
 
CIA Mole said:
Lol

This view is actually a proof how screw up people in USA are.


At the same time, we can see how dangerous USA is.

Before USA destroyed Iraq, USA is spreading lies about human right violation, people are being oppressed by a dictator, and weapon of mass destruction.

And now, China is the new Iraq...

USA wants to bomb China like they did in Iraq.

But it's okay, Iraq is already back to the stone age... so will China in the future.


The more USA is spreading lies about China, the more China should build more weapons and point them to USA.

What USA does is extremely dangerous.
 

